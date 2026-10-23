Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa endorsed Gianni Infantino's bid for another term as FIFA president on Friday, signaling a reconciliation two months after accusing the soccer chief of a “breach of trust” over a plan to bring private investors into FIFA's commercial operations.

Speaking at the AFC's extraordinary congress in Tokyo, Sheikh Salman said he had resolved his differences with Infantino, whose reelection campaign has gained support across Asia and Africa despite continued scrutiny from European soccer's governing body, UEFA.

“I think that we reaffirm our full commitment, of course, to supporting you and your leadership as you seek a new mandate as a FIFA president,” Sheikh Salman told Infantino, who attended the meeting.

The Bahraini official acknowledged their earlier disagreements but said recent discussions had cleared the air.

“The last few days we met in Zurich. You made it clear that there was a true, a clear understanding between us,” he said. “As one Asian family we are ready to move forward, united in your support Gianni.”

The endorsement could prove significant as Infantino seeks a fourth term in office, extending his presidency through 2031. Candidates must submit their nominations by Nov. 18, ahead of the election scheduled for March.

The reconciliation follows a dispute over the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a proposed commercial entity that would have held rights linked to major competitions, including the World Cup. Infantino's attempt to attract private investment into the venture in July prompted criticism from several confederation leaders, including Sheikh Salman, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani, who jointly issued an open letter questioning Infantino's conduct.

Infantino apologized over the handling of the project at a FIFA Council meeting in Zurich this month. He also withdrew the proposal, according to Japan Football Association President Tsuneyasu Miyamoto, who said Infantino had made clear he would not pursue it further.

UEFA, however, continues to seek answers from FIFA about Infantino's presidency, including the FFE controversy and the FIFA Peace Prize. Reuters contacted UEFA for comment on Sheikh Salman's endorsement.

Infantino returns the favor

Infantino praised Sheikh Salman at the Tokyo congress, backing the AFC president's own bid for another term.

“You've been doing a fantastic job in AFC in the last 13 years, my dear Salman,” Infantino said. “You will do fantastically as well for the next how many years you want. And always, always with my full support.”

Asked about the AFC's endorsement, Infantino said he felt great about the confederation's support.

Several influential Asian members, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, have already publicly backed his reelection campaign. However, it remains unclear whether all 47 AFC member associations support him.

Miyamoto said Japan was considering aligning its position with the AFC but had not made a final decision. He also cautioned that member associations might not share a unanimous view.

“I don't think the AFC members' opinions are all aligned together,” Miyamoto said, adding that discussions between the AFC and FIFA had taken place over recent months.

He said Infantino's apology and withdrawal of the FFE proposal had been factors in the discussions.

Africa has also backed Infantino, while UEFA remains a source of opposition as questions over FIFA's leadership continue. Reuters has contacted AFC member associations to clarify their positions.