Four Asian Champions League Elite round-of-16 ties postponed because of the Middle East conflict will now be played in Jeddah as single-leg matches next month, the Asian Football Confederation said Tuesday.

The change follows weeks of escalating violence across the region, where thousands have been killed since U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28 triggered retaliatory attacks by Tehran targeting Israel, U.S. bases and Gulf states.

The fixtures were originally scheduled to be played across Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on a home-and-away basis during the first two weeks of March.

Defending champion Al-Ahli is set to face Qatar’s Al-Duhail, while four-time winner Al-Hilal meets Al-Sadd.

The UAE’s Shabab Al-Ahli plays Iran’s Tractor FC, and Al-Wahda takes on Saudi Pro League champion Al-Ittihad.

Those matches will now be played April 13-14 as single-leg ties ahead of the tournament’s finals stage.

Jeddah was already slated to host the quarterfinals, semifinals and final at a centralized venue from April 16-25.

Round-of-16 matches on the eastern side of the draw have already been completed, with Japanese clubs Vissel Kobe and Machida Zelvia advancing alongside Thailand’s Buriram United and Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim.

The quarterfinal draw will be held in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.