Recent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals have been defined by giant killings and stunning upsets, but the latest edition in Morocco has followed the script, delivering a heavyweight cast for this weekend’s knockout stage.

The group phase wrapped up Wednesday with only one former champion, Zambia, eliminated, while the other 11 past winners advanced to the round of 16, setting the stage for a series of mouthwatering clashes.

Mozambique and Tanzania reached the knockout rounds for the first time by sneaking through as two of the best third-place teams, while Sudan progressed beyond the group stage for only the second time since lifting the trophy in 1970.

For the rest, Africa’s top 12 ranked teams all advanced, including seven sides heading to the World Cup later this year. The battle for the continental crown begins Saturday, with second-ranked Senegal facing Sudan in Tangier in the first knockout match.

Senegal topped their group only on goal difference ahead of the Democratic Republic of Congo and will be without suspended captain Kalidou Koulibaly, who was sent off Tuesday in a 3-0 win over Benin.

Still, Senegal boast impressive squad depth, as do many of the tournament’s leading contenders, several of whom were able to rest key players after securing round-of-16 berths before their final group matches.

Nervy performances from hosts

Hosts Morocco, however, fielded a full-strength side as they delivered a convincing 3-0 victory over Zambia to top Group A, easing criticism after nervy performances in their opening two matches.

Expectations remain high for the hosts, who are Africa’s top-ranked team and were World Cup semifinalists in Qatar just over three years ago. Morocco were also among the heavy favorites before the tournament began.

“From now on, every game is a cup final,” Morocco coach Walid Regragui said ahead of Sunday’s clash with Tanzania in Rabat.

Algeria and Nigeria were the only teams to finish the group stage with perfect records. While Nigeria are favored against Mozambique on Monday, Algeria’s meeting with DR Congo in Rabat on Tuesday is drawing the most early attention.

“It’s going to be a big match,” Algeria defender Mehdi Dorval said after Wednesday’s win over Equatorial Guinea. “The key will be mental, because they are a big team and so are we.”