As the football world braces for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) kickoff, the spotlight intensifies on the perennial club-versus-country predicament.

With prominent names like Mohamed Salah, Victor Osimhen, and Achraf Hakimi set to represent their nations in Ivory Coast from Jan. 13 to Feb. 11, the clash raises the question: is this age-old debate still pertinent?

In a tournament officially branded as '2023,' though taking place in 2024, the impact on top-tier clubs is imminent.

Let us delve into the repercussions of another mid-season AFCON, dissecting the challenges faced by players, clubs, managers and fans alike.

Crossfire

Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka, gearing up for his second AFCON with Nigeria, spoke about the honor of donning the green and white shirt.

"It is a dream come true," he said, reflecting on his journey from the streets of Nigeria to representing the Super Eagles on the grand stage.

However, the impending absence of key players like Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa poses a challenge for Premier League clubs like Brentford.

Mbeumo's unfortunate injury rules him out of AFCON, leaving Onyeka and Wissa to embark on the journey to Ivory Coast.

Despite the impending void, Onyeka remains optimistic about the squad's strength, saying: "When someone leaves, another person is there to take their place."

The midfielder acknowledged the difficulty of returning to the Premier League rhythm after the last AFCON, emphasizing the mental fortitude required to reintegrate into the team seamlessly.

Klopp's critique

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been vocal about his discontent with the mid-season timing of AFCON.

However, Onyeka reveals that Brentford's head coach, Thomas Frank, stands in stark contrast. "He is happy for me to represent my country on this big stage. I am really happy that he's also my supportive coach, letting his players go off to AFCON," Onyeka shared.

Yet, the midfielder acknowledged the challenges of readjusting to the Premier League pace after an international break, highlighting the resilience players need to navigate the club-versus-country conundrum.

Point of contention

The debate over the timing of AFCON is not new.

The shift from its traditional January-February slot to June-July in 2017 aimed to align with the European summer.

However, the 2021 finals reverted to January and February 2022 due to various factors, triggering criticism.

Football legend Jay-Jay Okocha weighed in, questioning the fairness of the schedule and proposing collaboration to mitigate its impact on African players.

Ghanaian Hammers president Issahaku Abdul-Mumen encapsulated the mixed emotions of fans as star players like Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew leave their Premier League clubs to represent their nations.

For Abdul-Mumen, the departure of Kudus from West Ham is a bittersweet moment, torn between club loyalty and national pride.

West Ham boss David Moyes expressed concern over the absence of Mohammed Kudus, emphasizing the significant void the forward's departure will create.

However, Black Stars coach Chris Hughton dismissed the club-versus-country row as a relic of the past, asserting that modern clubs understand the intermittent loss of African players during the AFCON.

As the footballing world grapples with this perennial dilemma, the 2025 edition of AFCON in Morocco poses a new challenge, clashing with FIFA's expanded 32-team Club World Cup.

With no clear resolution in sight, Africa's top players remain caught in the tug-of-war between club commitments and national pride.