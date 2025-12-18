The Premier League’s most demanding stretch of the season is about to collide with African football’s biggest stage.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, hosted by Morocco from Dec. 21 to Jan. 18, will strip clubs of key players just as fixtures pile up over Christmas and New Year.

Those selected could miss up to six league matches and the FA Cup third round, with the impact unevenly spread across the division.

While several title contenders emerge largely unscathed, others face a severe test of squad depth that could shape the league table well into January.

Star names heading to Morocco

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is the headline act.

Egypt’s captain is chasing an eighth AFCON title for his country and their first since 2010.

His departure comes amid an unusual spell on the fringes at Anfield, following a public flashpoint with manager Arne Slot, though relations appeared repaired when Salah received a rapturous welcome against Brighton.

Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush joins him in the Egypt squad, though his limited minutes at club level soften the immediate blow for Pep Guardiola.

Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo leads Cameroon’s attack as they pursue a sixth continental crown, continuing a strong season that has made him one of United’s most reliable outlets.

Senegal also arrive well stocked with Premier League talent, including Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr, Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye and Sunderland midfielder Habib Diarra.

Fulham will lose a full Nigerian trio in Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze, all regular contributors, while Manchester United also part with Amad Diallo and defender Noussair Mazraoui, the latter expected to go deep with hosts and favourites Morocco.

Notably spared is Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, the Premier League’s highest-scoring African player this season, after Ghana failed to qualify.

Clubs facing the biggest disruption

No side is hit harder than Sunderland. Enjoying one of the strongest starts by a promoted team in nearly two decades, the Black Cats will lose six players: Chemsdine Talbi (Morocco), Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso), Reinildo (Mozambique), Habib Diarra (Senegal) and DR Congo duo Arthur Masuaku and Noah Sadiki.

Those absences strip Regis Le Bris’ side of pace, width and defensive stability, particularly troubling with Sunderland unbeaten at home and hosting second-placed Manchester City on Jan. 1.

Manchester United’s losses cut straight through Ruben Amorim’s attacking structure. Mbeumo and Diallo depart just as United’s forward play has begun to click, while Mazraoui’s exit weakens defensive depth on the right.

Fulham face a similar challenge, with Iwobi and Bassey near ever-presents in Marco Silva’s side, and Burnley also lose three key contributors.

Everton, Tottenham, Nottingham Forest and West Ham each surrender two regulars, increasing the strain during a condensed schedule.

Who escapes and who may benefit

Six clubs emerge untouched: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Leeds and Newcastle. For Arsenal in particular, squad continuity during the festive run-in could prove decisive.

Elsewhere, the damage is limited. Manchester City’s departing players have been bit-part figures, while Liverpool lose only Salah – though his individual output makes that absence impossible to disguise.

Tottenham’s Yves Bissouma, meanwhile, has yet to feature under Thomas Frank.

This winter marks the first time AFCON has fully overlapped with the Premier League’s holiday calendar, a scheduling shift driven by the expanded Club World Cup and Champions League demands.

The result is a congested, unforgiving stretch where depth and adaptability may matter more than star power.