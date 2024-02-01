The underdogs are relishing their moment at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where the tournament has unfolded as a spectacular display of upsets, witnessing the elimination of major favorites.

Notably, World Cup semifinalists Morocco, defending champions Senegal, seven-time champions Egypt, five-time winners Cameroon, four-time champions Ghana and former winners Algeria and Tunisia have all been ousted.

Interestingly, none of the eight quarterfinalists from the previous Africa Cup edition in Cameroon – Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Cameroon, Egypt and Morocco – have secured a spot in the last eight this time.

Furthermore, none of the five African teams that participated in the 2022 World Cup – Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia – have advanced to the quarterfinals.

"This cup is really difficult. Lots of surprises,” Morocco coach Walid Regragui said after their team was upset by South Africa.

Four of the teams still in contention – Cape Verde, Angola, Guinea and Mali – have never secured victory in the Africa Cup, creating an exciting dynamic.

Meanwhile, three-time champions Nigeria and the hosts Ivory Coast believe they have a significant chance to clinch the trophy, with the potential to face each other in the final.

Completing the mix, South Africa and Congo stand as the other remaining teams in the competition.

Here is a closer look at the quarterfinals, which start Friday:

Naija-Angola affair

Nigeria are the favorites for many after an impressive win over Cameroon in the last 16.

Jose Peseiro’s team has grown as the tournament progressed, seemingly benefiting from a relaxed approach to interactions with media and fans.

With his witty outlook and comments, Peseiro himself has overcome criticism after poor pre-tournament results to become a favorite among Nigerian journalists, who have been asking for selfies with the Portuguese coach.

Previously a worry, Nigeria’s defense has become a strength, with only one goal conceded so far and none in the Super Eagles’ last three games.

Napoli star Victor Osimhen has only scored once, but his tireless performances have inspired the rest of the team and earned accolades from fans who call his name.

Angola are back in the quarterfinals for the first time since reaching the semifinals in 2008.

The Sable Antelopes recorded impressive wins over Namibia, Burkina Faso, and Mauritania, while they drew with Algeria 2-2 in their opening game.

Forwards Gelson Dala (four goals) and Mabululu (three) have together scored more goals than the Nigerian team (five). They will pose problems for their defense Friday in the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Central to West

Congo, which won the last of their two titles in 1974, are yet to win a game in normal time in this tournament.

After three draws in the group stage, the Leopards overcame Egypt in a penalty shootout, with goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi scoring the winning spot kick to progress.

Guinea also had a dramatic end to their last 16 match, with Mohamed Bayo scoring in the eighth minute of stoppage time to beat Equatorial Guinea.

It was the first time the National Elephants had ever won an Africa Cup knockout game.

Guinea was runner-up to Morocco in 1976, but that tournament had a different format.

Guinea play Congo in the 60,000-capacity Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Friday.

Ivory Coast, Mali renewal

Ivory Coast’s tension-filled win on penalties over defending champions Senegal has restored belief for a team that looked down and out after an embarrassing 4-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea.

Ecstatic Ivorians now believe the Elephants can go on to win what would be just their third title after 1992 and 2015.

Forward Sebastien Haller is back after recovering from an ankle injury.

But Mali will provide a strong challenge after topping a group with South Africa, Namibia, and Tunisia and dominating in a 2-1 win over Burkina Faso.

Mali coach Eric Chelle was born in Abidjan and has friends among the home team.

He will only want to do them a favor when they meet in Bouake on Saturday.

Cape to Cape

The last quarterfinal will be a clash between two teams that have thrilled as underdogs.

Cape Verde topped a group including heavyweights Egypt and Ghana and are back in the quarterfinals for the second time in the small Atlantic island nation’s fourth Africa Cup appearance.

Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha and forward Ryan Mendes have played in all four for the Blue Sharks.

South Africa, the 1996 winner, ousted Morocco on Tuesday.

Coach Hugo Broos previously led Cameroon to the title in Gabon in 2017. His hard-working, well-organized squad can go far again with Mamelodi Sundowns veteran Themba Zwane and the excellent Teboho Mokoena.

Bafana Bafana have also impressed with their singing before games. They face Cape Verde in Yamoussoukro on Saturday.