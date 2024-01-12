As the much-anticipated Nations Cup kicks off on Saturday, the buzz across the African continent is palpable.

However, the enthusiasm is tinged with concern for European football, which is facing a significant impact due to the absence of over 200 football players from their national teams during the month-long tournament.

While global attention usually gravitates toward continental football events, driven by fierce national competition, political conflicts and the convergence of star players, the African Cup of Nations has often remained on the periphery of this spotlight.

The timing of the Nations Cup, held between January and February, has been a point of contention for European clubs and coaches amid intense league battles.

Originally planned for June-July 2023, the tournament hosted by Ivory Coast was rescheduled to the current dates to avoid the rainy season in West Africa.

European exodus

A whopping 207 players from Europe's top five football nations – England, France, Spain, Italy and Germany – are set to compete in the tournament featuring 24 teams across six groups.

Leading the pack is France, contributing 88 football players to the event, followed by England with 49, Spain with 33, Italy with 19 and Germany with the least loss at 18 players.

Salah's stellar season

The spotlight is on Mohamed Salah, coming off one of his best seasons and eager to lead the Egyptian national team to victory after their heartbreaking loss in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Salah, a crucial contributor to Liverpool's success, faces a critical period that could impact Liverpool's Premier League standings as they clash with Arsenal and Chelsea.

Osimhen's redemption

Napoli's Victor Osimhen, who missed the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations due to injury and COVID-19, is determined to secure championship glory for the Nigerian national team.

Osimhen's stellar performance in Serie A and his scoring prowess make him a key player for Nigeria.

Another name, Muhammed Jerusalem, shining in his debut season at West Ham, aims to elevate Ghana, seeking their first championship since 1982.

The 23-year-old, with impressive performances for West Ham, will be a pivotal figure in Ghana's campaign.

Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy, a goal-scoring sensation in the Bundesliga, holds the key to Guinea's aspirations.

Facing formidable opponents like Cameroon and Senegal, Guinea seeks to surpass their 1976 final loss.

Spurs' midfield woes

Tottenham face a midfield crisis as Ange Postecoglou loses Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr to the Mali and Senegal national teams, respectively.

The London side navigates challenging league fixtures against Manchester United, Brentford, Everton and Brighton without these key players.

Manchester United's Andre Onana's call-up to the Cameroon national team presents a potential turning point for goalkeeper Altay Bayındır, who left Fenerbahçe for Manchester United this season.

If Cameroon reach the final, Onana's prolonged absence could offer the Turkish international a significant opportunity.