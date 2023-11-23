Türkiye's gripping one-all draw against Wales secured their position as Group D leaders in the thrilling qualifiers for the UEFA 2024 European Football Championship.

This remarkable feat marks the first time the Crescent-Stars will grace a major tournament as the undisputed leaders of their group, with a commendable record of five wins, two draws and one loss in the eight matches played.

As the dust settles on the qualifiers, Türkiye now stands poised for a new chapter in its football journey.

The Crescent-Stars are set to enter the tournament from the second pot.

The draw, scheduled to take place in Hamburg on Dec. 2, is eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide.

Curious minds turned to artificial intelligence, courtesy of Google's advanced program, to unravel the mysteries of Türkiye's potential rivals.

The digital oracle revealed the possible groups that await the Crescent-Stars in the upcoming Euro 2024.

With an exhilarating draw against Wales, Türkiye find themselves in the second pot alongside Denmark, Hungary, Albania, Romania and Austria.

The artificial intelligence (AI) application not only disclosed Türkiye's possible opponents but also spared them from the clutches of the notorious "death group."

Their top finish in Group D served as a shield against the perilous fate that awaited others.

As we delve into the predictive prowess of artificial intelligence, the groups for Euro 2024 take shape:

Pot 1: Germany, Portugal, France, England, Belgium, Spain

Pot 2: Türkiye, Denmark, Hungary, Albania, Romania, Austria

Pot 3: Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czechia, Netherlands, Scotland

Pot 4: Serbia, Italy, Switzerland, Wales, Finland, Ukraine

Based on the insights of artificial intelligence, the groups materialize as follows:

Group A: Germany, Denmark, Slovenia, Switzerland

Group B: Belgium, Türkiye, Czechia, Finland

Group D: Portugal, Albania, Netherlands, Wales

Group E: England, Romania, Slovakia, Serbia

Group F: Spain, Austria, Scotland, Ukraine

With the anticipated opponents in their path, the Crescent-Stars are in an excellent position to secure a spot in the knockout stages effortlessly.