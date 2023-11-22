The Turkish football national team flew the Crescent-Star banner high by clinching their spot in the UEFA 2024 European Championship (Euro 2024) as Group D leaders.

The final whistle of the qualifiers resonated with a 1-1 draw against Wales, marking not only a hard-fought match but also a watershed moment for Turkish football – a milestone as the team qualified for a major tournament as group leaders for the first time.

Before their encounter with Wales, Türkiye had already secured a berth in Euro 2024, finishing atop Group D with an impressive record of five wins, two draws and a single loss in eight matches, amassing 17 points.

The penultimate match against Wales witnessed an early setback as Neco Williams found the net in the seventh minute.

Nevertheless, the team's talismanic figure, Yusuf Yazıcı, stepped up to the plate, converting a crucial penalty in the 70th minute to restore equilibrium and solidify Türkiye's leadership in the group.

As Group D concluded, the Crescent-Stars found themselves poised in the second pot for the impending Euro 2024 draw.

On the other side of the spectrum, Croatia, securing the second spot in the group, was slated to be placed in the third pot during the draw slated for Dec. 2 in Hamburg, Germany.

Yet, the narrative of the match extended beyond the final scoreline, weaving in moments of high drama as tensions flared between the players of both teams, sparking heated exchanges even among the coaching staff.

A Scuffle breaks out between Welsh and Turkish players after the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match at Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Nov. 21, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

However, as the dust settled, the Turkish players, in an exuberant display of sportsmanship, made their way to the stands where their fans were seated.

Applauding the unwavering support, the players celebrated their Euro 2024 qualification in unison, creating a memorable connection with their fervent fanbase.

However, triumph did not come without its share of sacrifices, with Uğurcan Çakır, the goalkeeper and captain of the national team, succumbing to an injury in the first half, prompting his premature exit from the game.

The resilient spirit of the team shone through as Altay Bayındır seamlessly took the reins between the goalposts.

Coach Vincenzo Montella's strategic acumen was evident throughout the match as he orchestrated pivotal substitutions that showcased the depth of the team's talent pool.

Yet, despite the draw against Wales, it marked the conclusion of Türkiye's impressive three-game winning streak under Montella's management.

Nevertheless, the Italian maestro has left an indelible mark, with the team notching nine goals and conceding three in the four matches under his tutelage.

Post-match, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reached out to the team, extending his heartfelt congratulations and expressing genuine concern for the injured Uğurcan Çakır.

Turkish Minister of Youth and Sports, Osman Aşkın Ban (C) holds the phone as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulates the national team's qualification for the Euro 2024 as Group D leaders, Cardiff, Wales, Nov. 22, 2023. (IHA Photo)

In a phone call with Coach Vincenzo Montella and the national football players, President Erdoğan applauded their achievement and underscored the significance of entering Euro 2024 as group leaders.