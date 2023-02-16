In the wake of media uproar regarding Ajax Amsterdam captain Dusan Tadic not wearing a "pray for Türkiye and Syria" armband, the Serbian star's actions have been defended, with former Ajax and Galatasaray forward Wesley Sneijder also coming to Tadic's defense.

As we enter the two-week period since the catastrophic "disaster of the century" brought devastation to southeastern Türkiye and northern Syria, the global sports arena and the community at large have come together to show their unwavering support for the affected victims.

Teams have been taking moments of silence before matches and the UEFA, the European football governing board, has approved a range of tributes, including banners and flags, to be brought into stadiums.

The Netherlands' Eredivisie teams have taken a noble step by allowing their teams' captains to wear armbands adorned with a special message, "Pray for Türkiye and Syria," as a sign of solidarity.

The captains of the other 17 clubs complied with this gesture, except for Ajax's Dusan Tadic, who was seen wearing a "triple X" armband, inciting a fierce backlash from the media.

Following the incident, it was then revealed that the decision to have Tadic don a different armband was not only his but rather the collective decision of the entire club.

In an effort to do damage control following the uproar, the Serbian took to his social media account to express his condolences to those affected by the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria.

In his social media post, he said, "The earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria have shaken me deeply. My thoughts are with the people who lost their loved ones in this tragedy and everyone affected in any way."

Sneijder's stance

Amid the uproar, legendary Dutch footballer, Wesley Sneijder, formerly of Galatasaray and Ajax, gave his two cents on the matter.

Sneijder said: "I recently obtained a special armband worn by all the captains in the Eredivisie last weekend in order to show our viewers. Everyone, except the captain of a certain club, wore this band to show solidarity and support for the earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria. My friend Tarık, from club DHSC, wanted to do something special and initiated this venture, which is why Divarcı urged me to join in. It was a great initiative and I was more than happy to support it."

Saying that Ajax did not wear the Turkish flag captain's armband following the management's decision, Sneijder said: "It was a decision of the management because they would take action. I don't know what their actions are, but we should look at the captains who wore the band. Seventeen clubs participated, and we are very grateful for that. Maybe Ajax will join. There are also players who want to donate their jerseys."

Football clubs and their players have dedicated their resources to helping and comforting those affected by the devastating earthquakes.

Through their hard work, the clubs have made their support visible in the matches they have played, demonstrating the solidarity they feel with the victims of this tragedy.