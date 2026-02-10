Fenerbahçe delivered a commanding first half and did just enough after the break to beat Gençlerbirliği 3-1 on Sunday, keeping pace in the Süper Lig title race.

From the opening whistle at Chobani Stadium, the hosts set a high tempo, pinning Gençlerbirliği deep and forcing early defensive errors.

That pressure paid off midway through the first half when Anderson Talisca’s shot struck Zuzek’s arm inside the box.

After a VAR review, referee Ali Şansalan pointed to the spot, and Talisca converted with authority in the 16th minute to give Fenerbahçe a deserved lead.

The goal opened the floodgates. With Marco Asensio pulling the strings between the lines, Fenerbahçe repeatedly found space behind the visiting defense.

In the 27th minute, Asensio’s delicate backheel released Kerem Aktürkoğlu, who kept his composure to finish past the goalkeeper and end an eight-match league scoring drought.

Aktürkoğlu was not done. Six minutes later, he arrived perfectly at the far post to meet Mert Müldür’s driven cross from the left, striking first time to make it 3-0.

Fenerbahce’s Kerem Akturkoglu (L) celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Süper Lig match against Genclerbirligi at Chobani Stadium, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 8, 2026. (AA Photo)

The winger’s double strike capped a dominant half in which Fenerbahçe moved the ball quickly, won second balls and created chances almost at will.

Gençlerbirliği regrouped after the interval and showed more intent, pressing higher and committing numbers forward. That approach was rewarded in the 55th minute when Sekou Koita found space and finished to reduce the deficit.

For a brief spell, the visitors gained momentum and tested Fenerbahçe’s defensive concentration.

The home side responded with control rather than chaos.

N’Golo Kante, making his first appearance in yellow and navy, brought balance to midfield before being replaced in the 62nd minute.

His calm distribution and positional discipline helped slow the game and restore order, drawing prolonged applause as he left the pitch.

Tedesco’s side managed the final half-hour efficiently, limiting Gençlerbirliği to half-chances and keeping possession in key areas.

New signing Sidiki Cherif made his debut late on, injecting fresh energy as Fenerbahçe saw out the win without further damage.

Beyond the goals, the match offered a moment of sportsmanship that drew universal praise.

In the 41st minute, Gençlerbirliği midfielder Oğulcan Ülgün stopped an attack to allow injured defender Mert Müldür to receive treatment, earning applause from all four sides of the stadium and respect from opposing players.

Talisca’s penalty took him to 12 league goals and 20 across all competitions this season, underlining his importance in the title run-in.

Aktürkoğlu’s two goals lifted his league tally to three and his overall count to eight, a timely boost as the pressure intensifies.

After the match, Gençlerbirliği coach Metin Diyadin conceded the early damage was decisive.

He pointed to the quality gap between the sides and admitted his team lacked the physical edge and reaction needed to recover once the score reached 3-0.

Fenerbahçe coach Domenico Tedesco praised his team’s flexibility and composure, highlighting their ability to adapt during the match rather than sticking rigidly to a single plan.

He also welcomed Kante’s debut and expressed confidence that both Kante and Cherif will grow into key roles.

Fenerbahce’s N’Golo Kante acknowledges the fans as he leaves the pitch during the Turkish Süper Lig match against Genclerbirligi at Chobani Stadium, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 8, 2026. (AA Photo)

Club president Sadettin Saran echoed that confidence, stressing unity and mentality over individuals.

Calling the remaining fixtures “13 finals,” he said the squad’s character and togetherness were as important as talent in the pursuit of the title.

With Galatasaray still three points clear at the top, Fenerbahçe's remain with little margin for error.