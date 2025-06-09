Kerem Aktürkoğlu stood under the dim lights of Pratt & Whitney Stadium, sweat still clinging to his brow, yet his eyes shimmered with something beyond the friendly win over the U.S. – a vision of Türkiye at the 2026 World Cup.

After scoring in Türkiye’s 2-1 comeback win against the United States in a testy friendly, the Benfica winger didn’t sugarcoat the performance. “We didn’t start well,” he said. “A little hesitant, maybe tired – but we adapted, found our rhythm, and pulled through.”

Kerem acknowledged the jet lag, long season and punishing schedule that left the team physically worn ahead of the match. “It wasn’t a beautiful performance,” he admitted, “but the result gives us a mental lift ahead of the Mexico game. We want to end this camp with full confidence.”

Not just a dream, a duty

With Türkiye’s last World Cup appearance dating back to 2002, the hunger runs deep. And for this generation, most of whom were either toddlers or not yet born then – it’s personal.

“Our only goal is the World Cup,” said Kerem with quiet conviction. “We’re not thinking about anything else. We believe this generation deserves to be there. We owe it to ourselves and to our people.”

Quoting Turkish FA President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu’s bold claim that Türkiye will qualify directly, Kerem doubled down. “He believes in us. So do we. It’s time to end the drought.”

But for Kerem, qualifying is only part of the mission. “Just getting there isn’t enough. We want to make an impact.”

More than goals

Though he found the net in Hartford, Kerem insists his role goes beyond the scoreboard. “Scoring, assisting – yes, they’re big for attackers. But even when I don’t score, I want to give everything to the team.”

Adaptability has become his trademark, thriving in any position the coach places him. “Wherever the coach needs me, I’ll give it my all. Thankfully, the goals are coming too.”

Focus shifts to Mexico

With another major test looming against Mexico on June 11, Kerem stressed the importance of improvement over results. “Mexico’s a strong side. It won’t be easy. But it’s not just about winning – it’s about playing better, building chemistry, and getting mentally ready for the qualifiers.”