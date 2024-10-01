Cristiano Ronaldo emphasizes his commitment to being the ideal team player at the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, prioritizing team success over personal accolades as he approaches the twilight of his illustrious career.

The 39-year-old forward, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, netted a goal in Al-Nassr's 2-1 victory against Qatar's Al-Rayyan in their AFC Champions League Group B match on Monday.

This win marks the club's fourth consecutive victory across all competitions under the guidance of new coach Stefano Pioli, who took over from Luis Castro last month.

"It was a strong and difficult match, like all the matches in the AFC Champions League, but the most important thing is that we created many chances and defended well to prevent the opponent from creating easy chances," Ronaldo told a news conference.

"It is not important anymore whether I am the best or not; I no longer care about that. It is good for a player to score goals, but for me, it is better for the team to win.

"I am used to breaking records, and I no longer look for them. The most important thing for me now is to enjoy and help Al-Nassr and my teammates to win."

Ronaldo became the top scorer in a single season in the Saudi Pro League last May with 35 goals.

The Portugal captain also scored his 901st career goal in a 2-1 win over Scotland in the Nations League last month.