Trent Alexander-Arnold didn’t need a press conference. Just a camera, a deep breath and 20 years of memories weighing on his voice.

“After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club,” he said slowly, “I will be leaving at the end of the season.”

And just like that, one of Anfield’s own confirmed the end of an era.

The England international, who rose from academy prodigy to Champions League winner, did not name his next destination. But the whispers have long grown into a roar – Real Madrid, on a free transfer.

Born in West Derby, a stone’s throw from Anfield, Alexander-Arnold joined Liverpool’s academy at age 6.

He grew up wearing red, breathing the Kop’s songs, and dreaming big – dreams he would fulfill by winning every major trophy available: Premier League (twice), Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup.

He called the decision to leave “easily the hardest I’ve ever made.”

“This club has been my whole life – my whole world – for 20 years,” wrote the 26-year-old in a heartfelt farewell posted across his social media. “I’ve given my all every single day I’ve been at this club, and I hope you feel like I’ve given back to you during my time here.”

No. 66, always in motion

Since debuting in 2016, Alexander-Arnold revolutionized the right back role. His pinpoint passes, surging runs and playmaking instincts often made him Liverpool’s most creative outlet. He became as comfortable dictating play as he was defending.

His signature moment? A cheeky, quickly taken corner kick in the 2019 Champions League semifinal against Barcelona – an assist that sealed one of the greatest comebacks in tournament history.

That moment alone cemented his legend on Merseyside.

While stars like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk recently penned extensions, Alexander-Arnold held back. His contract runs out next June. Some fans are upset he’s leaving on a free, denying the club a transfer fee.

“I completely understand that the news will disappoint a lot of people ... it’s something you don’t want to do,” he told Liverpool’s official website. “But I’ve had to make a decision for me.”

He stayed silent throughout the season, determined not to distract from Liverpool’s chase for their 20th top-flight title – a goal they achieved just days before his announcement, drawing level with Manchester United.

Madrid calling

If the Madrid move materializes, Alexander-Arnold would join fellow England star Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe – who arrived last June from Paris Saint-Germain – in a Galacticos reboot at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He’d follow a path once taken by Steve McManaman, Michael Owen and Xabi Alonso – all Reds turned Blancos.

FIFA’s interim rule change could even allow Alexander-Arnold to feature for Madrid in the newly expanded Club World Cup this June, before his Liverpool contract officially expires on June 30, 2025.

Squad shift at Anfield

Liverpool confirmed the timing of his departure, adding: “He will depart with our gratitude and appreciation for his contribution during a sustained period of success.”

New manager Arne Slot has Conor Bradley waiting in the wings but is expected to reinforce the right back position in the summer window.

“From the bottom of my heart, I thank everybody – my coaches, my managers, my teammates, the staff and our incredible supporters – for the last 20 years,” Alexander-Arnold wrote. “My love for this club will never die.”