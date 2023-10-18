Algeria Football Federation has taken a significant step by offering to host all international matches involving the Palestinian national football team.

They have also pledged to bear all associated costs, acknowledging the extraordinary challenges posed by the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

This noble gesture was officially announced in a statement from the Algerian Football Federation.

They have committed to staging both official and non-official matches, specifically those connected to the Palestinian team's preparations for the 2026 World Cup and the 2027 Asian Cup qualifications.

This bold move highlights the deep ties between Algeria and Palestine.

However, the initiative is subject to approval from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The request for this act of kindness came from Jibril Rajoub, the head of the Palestinian football federation, further emphasizing the unity of purpose between these nations.

The first instance of this support in action will be next month when Palestine is set to host Australia in Algeria on Nov. 21 as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Palestine competes in the World Cup Asian preliminary qualifying Group I alongside Australia and Lebanon.

Additionally, the 2023 Asian Cup, commencing in January, will see Palestine facing the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iran and Hong Kong in Qatar.

This move aligns with Algeria's longstanding affinity toward Palestine and is not limited to the football arena.

Algerian footballers and fans have consistently demonstrated their solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

During the current conflict, several Algerian footballers have displayed their support for Palestine.

Notably, Algerian star Riyad Mahrez and two of his national teammates held the Palestinian flag in a social media post, reinforcing the message of unity and compassion during these trying times.

The conflict in Gaza has persisted for days and resulted in devastating losses.

Over 3,500 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip due to the intense air assaults launched by Israel in response to Hamas's Oct. 6 actions.

A man pushes a cart carrying salvaged mattresses, pillows and sheets at the site of the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, Gaza, Palestine, Oct. 18, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The situation in the besieged Palestinian enclave continues to worsen, giving rise to a growing humanitarian crisis.

The occupied West Bank region has also witnessed significant turmoil, with at least 57 lives lost.

The region remains tense, and the Israeli army's call for Palestinians in northern Gaza to move south has raised concerns about a potential Israeli ground operation.