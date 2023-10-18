Ligue 1 club, Nice announced the suspension of Algeria's Youcef Atal on Wednesday due to a social media post concerning the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Defender Atal, who has been at Nice since 2018, has since deleted the post.

He had been on international duty with Algeria and was summoned to speak with the club as soon as he returned.

Following Hamas' Oct. 7 incursion,1,300 Israelis died, while Israel responded with intensive air strikes that as of Wednesday killed more than 3,300 Palestinians.

"OGC Nice understands that the player acknowledged his mistake by quickly removing the sharing of the publication and offered his written and public apologies," Nice said in a statement.

"Nevertheless, given the nature of the shared publication and its seriousness, the club took the decision to immediately take the first disciplinary sanction against the player, prior to those that could be decided by the sports and judicial authorities.

"As such, the club has decided to suspend Youcef Atal until further notice."

The Algerian had earlier apologized for the deleted post.

"I am aware that my post shocked many people, which wasn't my intention, and I apologize," 27-year-old Atal said on Instagram on Sunday.

"I want to clarify my point of view without any ambiguity: I strongly denounce all forms of violence, wherever in the world, and I support all victims."

Nice are second in Ligue 1, one point behind AS Monaco. They host sixth-placed Olympique de Marseille on Saturday.