Ali Koç was re-elected as the president of Fenerbahçe on Sunday, garnering an impressive 16,464 votes, marking his third consecutive term at the helm.

The official handover ceremony, attended by Congress Chairperson Vefa Küçük and the newly elected board members, took place at the club’s headquarters.

During the ceremony, Vefa Küçük extended his congratulations and best wishes to Koç and the board members.

He praised their commitment and dedication to the club.

Koç, in his address, expressed his gratitude to Küçük and his team for their hard work during the election process.

"Thank you, Mr. Küçük, and your team for your dedication and leadership over the past two days. Your efforts in ensuring a smooth and transparent election process are greatly appreciated. This election, though intense at times, ended successfully for our community," Koç said.

Koç highlighted the significance of the overwhelming support, noting: "We achieved a perfect record, winning all 47 ballot boxes without any losses or close calls. This is a remarkable achievement for us. However, I am disappointed by the low voter turnout, likely due to a premature perception that the election was already decided. Even close friends from outside the city questioned whether they needed to vote."

Despite this, Koç emphasized the importance of the election outcome for Fenerbahçe’s future.

"This colorful and exciting election has concluded positively. Now, our real work begins. I hope that in my third term, along with my colleagues, we will serve Fenerbahçe with dedication and achieve the dreams and goals we’ve set forth. May the next season be one where we celebrate championships, not just election victories," Koç added.

Koç also acknowledged the exceptional efforts of Erol Bilecik and General Secretary Burak Ç. Kızılhan in organizing the election. "Their near-perfect performance in preparing our club and stadium, managing logistics and ensuring every detail was covered deserves our gratitude," he said.

Following Koç’s remarks, Küçük personally handed out the certificates of election to Koç and the board members. The ceremony concluded with the cutting of a celebratory cake.

Immediately after, the new board held its first meeting and assigned roles as follows:

– Vice President: Erol Bilecik

– General Secretary: Burak Ç. Kızılhan

– Head of Sports Branches: Ahmet Ketenci

– Head of Legal Affairs: Fethi Pekin