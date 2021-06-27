Turkish sporting giants Fenebahçe on Saturday reelected Chairman Ali Koç for another term.
In an uncontested election, Koç received 6,459 of the 6,682 votes cast during the Istanbul-based club's general assembly at the Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium and Sports Complex.
Koç, a 54-year-old Turkish businessman, previously was a Fenebahçe board member before becoming the club's 33rd president in 2018. He replaced Fenerbahçe's longest-serving president Aziz Yıldırım, who had led the club since 1998.
Under Koç, Fenerbahçe finished the Turkish 2020-21 Süper Lig season in third place with 82 points.
Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu congratulated Koç on his reelection.
