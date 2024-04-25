With just 50 days left until the kickoff of the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship (EURO 2024), hosted by Germany, anticipation is mounting across the continent.

The tournament, set to take place from June 14 to July 14 across 10 cities in Germany, will commence with the opening match between Germany and Scotland at Munich's Allianz Arena.

Berlin, Cologne, Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Dortmund, Leipzig, Gelsenkirchen, Stuttgart and Dusseldorf will all play host to matches during EURO 2024.

Group stage matches will conclude on June 26, followed by the round of 16 starting on June 29.

The quarterfinals will be held on July 5-6, with the semifinals following on July 9-10.

The champion of EURO 2024 will be decided in the final match at Berlin's Olympic Stadium on July 14.

In the group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance directly to the round of 16.

EURO 2024 will feature 24 teams competing in six groups of four teams each.

The top two teams from each group and the best four third-placed teams will secure their spots in the round of 16.

From the round of 16 onward, the tournament will shift to a single-elimination format, adding to the excitement and tension of the matches.

Türkiye's national team, part of Group F, will face Portugal, Georgia and the Czech Republic in their quest for glory at EURO 2024.

Their journey begins with a match against Georgia on June 18 in Dortmund, followed by clashes with Portugal on June 22 in Dortmund again and the Czech Republic on June 26 in Hamburg.

The groups for EURO 2024 are as follows:

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine

Group F: Türkiye, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic

The prize money for teams participating in EURO 2024 will amount to a total of 331 million euros ($355 million), distributed based on various factors such as participation fees, match bonuses and progression in the tournament.

The champions of EURO 2024 stand to receive an additional 8 million euros, with the potential for a maximum prize of 28.25 million euros if they win all their group-stage matches.

Italy, the reigning champions of EURO 2020, secured their victory in a thrilling final against England, winning on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time and extra time.

The final, held at London's Wembley Stadium on July 11, marked Italy's second EURO title after a 53-year wait.