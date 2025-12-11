Real Madrid’s Champions League struggles intensified Wednesday as Manchester City claimed a 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, piling pressure on coach Xabi Alonso and leaving questions over the Spaniard’s future.

The loss was Madrid’s second consecutive home defeat in Europe and only their second win in eight matches across all competitions, a stark contrast to the club’s lofty standards.

Rodrygo appeared to spark hope for the home side with a 28th-minute opener, but City responded in rapid fashion, with Nico O’Reilly and Erling Haaland striking before halftime to seize control.

Madrid’s attack, already depleted by the absence of key forward Kylian Mbappe, struggled to convert opportunities, with Vinicius Junior missing two close-range chances and Jude Bellingham sending another effort over the bar with only the goalkeeper to beat.

The Bernabeu erupted in jeers as the final whistle confirmed the defeat.

Alonso, visibly frustrated on the touchline, acknowledged the difficult spell but emphasized focus on the team over personal concerns.

“I’m worried about our next match. This isn’t about me. It’s about Real Madrid, the players, and how I can help them,” he said. The Spaniard noted that criticism is part of coaching a powerhouse like Madrid. “You have to face it bravely, responsibly, and self-critically, knowing things can change.”

Despite speculation in Spanish media about a split between Alonso and part of the squad, players were quick to voice support.

Rodrygo, Bellingham, and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois stressed unity in the dressing room. “The noise will not be helpful. It’s about what we do inside,” Bellingham told TNT Sports. “We have everything we need to turn it around. I’ve got full faith that this season isn’t over because of a bad run.”

Madrid’s standing in the group stage is precarious, sitting seventh, with only the top eight automatically advancing to the round of 16. Every point matters, and Alonso is acutely aware of the stakes as his team navigates a challenging run of fixtures. Their next test comes Sunday in La Liga against Alaves, where they trail Barcelona by four points after 16 matches.

Elsewhere, Arsenal continued their imperious form in Europe, maintaining a 100% record with a 3-0 win over Club Brugge.

Noni Madueke scored twice and Gabriel Martinelli added another, keeping Mikel Arteta’s side atop their group.

“Our mentality is our strength,” Arteta said, highlighting Arsenal’s resilience despite a narrower lead in the Premier League.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain were held to a 0-0 draw at Athletic Bilbao but remain firmly in control of their group, matching last season’s group-stage point total before ultimately lifting the trophy.

Italian champions Napoli suffered a 2-0 defeat at Benfica, while Juventus earned a 2-0 win at Pafos, with Weston McKennie on target.

Other drama unfolded across the continent: Bayer Leverkusen needed a late 88th-minute goal from Alejandro Grimaldo to salvage a 2-2 draw against Newcastle, replicating his heroics from a previous upset against City.

Borussia Dortmund dropped points in a 2-2 draw with Norway’s Bodo/Glimt after twice surrendering a lead.

Ajax staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Qarabağ 4-2 in Baku, scoring three times in 11 minutes late in the game.

Meanwhile, Copenhagen snatched a 3-2 win over Villarreal with a stoppage-time strike from Andreas Cornelius.

Alonso, while acknowledging the disappointment, remains optimistic.

“The players gave it everything, and I value their attitude. We’re critical, we demand a lot of ourselves, and we understand the fans. There’s still a long way to go, and I’m convinced we can turn things around.” Madrid’s challenge is clear: reclaim momentum in both La Liga and Europe before the group stage slips beyond reach.