Real Madrid is set for a dramatic shift, with former player Xabi Alonso poised to replace Carlo Ancelotti as head coach.

Marca reports that Alonso, who has been with Bayer Leverkusen for two successful seasons, will leave the German club to take charge of his former side on May 25.

The announcement signals the end of Ancelotti’s tenure, following his decision to part ways with Madrid after the Champions League quarterfinal exit.

The Italian coach, who has delivered 15 trophies across two spells, is expected to sign a deal with Brazil to lead them at next summer’s World Cup.

Alonso, who enjoyed six successful years at Madrid, including a La Liga title, two Copa del Reys, and a Champions League trophy, has long been eyed as a future manager.

After leading Leverkusen to a historic Bundesliga title last year and guiding them to an unbeaten season, the 41-year-old feels the time is right to return to the Bernabeu.

His Leverkusen side finished second this season, solidifying his credentials as a top manager.

In Madrid, Alonso will take over with a three-year contract, charged with the task of restoring the club to its former glory and reclaiming the title from Barcelona.

His assistants, Sebas Parrilla and Alberto Encinas, will also make the move to Madrid.

Real Madrid's immediate focus now shifts to the transfer market.

The club has reportedly secured a free transfer deal for Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, with new signings in the left-back and midfield positions also on the agenda.

Girona's Miguel Gutierrez and Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi are top targets, while a new center-back, with Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen leading the list, is also a priority.

As Alonso prepares for his return, questions loom over Madrid's coaching setup for the immediate future.

Reports suggest that the club may turn to professional football director Santiago Solari to manage the team during the Club World Cup in June, before Alonso officially takes the reins for the 2025-2026 season.

In addition to reshaping the squad, Alonso is expected to bring a fresh approach to player development.

One player who could benefit from his arrival is Arda Güler, a young talent who has struggled for game time under Ancelotti.

Alonso, who was reportedly keen on signing Güler last summer, sees the Turkish star as a key player for the future and plans to make him an integral part of Madrid's starting XI next season.