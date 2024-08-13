Argentina forward Julian Alvarez has signed with Atletico Madrid from Manchester City in a deal valued at over $103 million, ending his trophy-filled two-year tenure with the English champions.

City manager Pep Guardiola revealed last week that Alvarez expressed a desire for a new challenge, prompting the move.

Alvarez left Argentine team River Plate in 2022 for 14 million pounds (now $17.8 million) and helped City win the Premier League in both seasons he was in England, as well as the Champions League, the FA Cup, and the Club World Cup.

In 103 appearances across all competitions, Alvarez scored 36 goals.

Despite being a first-choice player for Argentina, he was behind Erling Haaland in City's pecking order.

City could reportedly receive up to 95 million euros ($104 million) for the 24-year-old Alvarez.

"Today I say goodbye to this amazing club with a lot of emotion," Alvarez said. "These have been two very special years. During this time, I have grown and learned a lot – both as a player and as a person."

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said Alvarez's "attitude has been first-class since he first walked through the door here."

"That’s why he has improved so much,” Begiristain added. "The trophies he has won already tell their own story – he is a winner. I look forward to watching him develop further in the remainder of his career.”

City’s only signing in this transfer window is Brazil winger Savio.

Asked if City would be replacing Alvarez in the squad ahead of the new season, which starts on Friday, Guardiola said last week: "I don’t know yet. We talk every day, we see what happens.”