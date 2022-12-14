Bournemouth have been acquired by Black Knight Football Club, helmed by American businessperson Bill Foley, as announced on Tuesday following former owner Maxim Demin's sale of his 100% stake, which was subsequently verified by the English Premier League board.

Foley, the chairperson of Fidelity National Financial and owner of National Hockey League outfit Vegas Golden Knights, is joined by several partners including a 50.1% interest for Cannae Holdings Inc. and other investors, Bournemouth said.

Hollywood star actor Michael B. Jordan leads the minority ownership group.

"Bill is committed to increased investment in Bournemouth's first team as well as the academy and fan experience at Vitality Stadium," the club said in a statement.

They added plans to begin construction of a state-of-the-art training center and increase financial commitment to the women's and girls' teams.

Russian-born British businessperson Demin assumed full ownership of the club in 2019 after acquiring an initial stake.

The club, who are 14th in the standings with 16 points from 15 games, sacked Scott Parker as a manager in August before naming interim boss Gary O'Neil as his replacement last month.