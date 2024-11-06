As Ruben Amorim was lifted into the air by his Sporting players after a remarkable 4-1 Champions League win over Manchester City on Tuesday, Manchester United fans had extra reason to smile.

These days, any City loss is a small consolation for United supporters, whose club has struggled since serial trophy-winner Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013.

But this victory was particularly sweet, as Amorim, who orchestrated Sporting's triumph, will take over at United next week as Erik ten Hag’s successor.

Sporting coach Ruben Amorim celebrates after the Champions League match against Manchester City at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal, Nov. 5, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

Amorim's Sporting side was outplayed for the opening 35 minutes by City but showed great resolve, flair, and intelligence to rally from a goal down, sweeping to victory and moving into second place in the Champions League group stage.

It was a magical way for the 39-year-old to mark his final home game in charge. He will bid farewell at the weekend in an away match against Braga, as Sporting aims to make it 11 wins from 11 in the Portuguese top flight.

"Looking at the game, it was written on the wall," Amorim, who has won two Portuguese titles in four years at Sporting, told reporters. "The opponent missing a penalty. There are days when things have to happen in a certain way.

"I couldn't ask for a better farewell. I'm very happy for this moment. It will be even better if we win in Braga, but I don’t think I could ask for more.

"The result helped with the farewell. Everyone deserved this moment. We were very happy here at the (Jose) Alvalade (Stadium). We've been through difficult times, and to finish like this is special."

Tuesday's win would have already earned him some kudos among Manchester United fans, but he faces a huge test of his credentials with the club currently in 13th place in the Premier League table after 10 games.

His first game in charge will be against Ipswich Town after the international break, and he will face Pep Guardiola and Manchester City again in December. He knows the challenge will be tougher than that in Lisbon, where he says he has enjoyed the "best phase of his life."

"When I'm at the next club, the approach will have to be different. Not much is taken from here because we will have to play differently in the future," he said.

"Both are historic clubs. It will certainly be a different game."

Amorim has jokingly been referred to as the next Ferguson, and if he turns out even half as good as the Scot, United's long-suffering fans will be ecstatic.

He said he is not interested in comparisons, however, and vowed not to read the newspapers once he arrives in England.

"I'm certainly not going to read anything for six months. I did the same at Sporting. I'm not going to read anything or have access to anything. It's the only way to do my job," he said.

Reflecting on Sporting's future, Amorim noted that his replacement would inherit a strong foundation.

"The coach who comes in will have a good legacy. Above all, there will be a structured club that has won in recent years and an intelligent fan base that will understand the need to give the next coach time to fine-tune some things."