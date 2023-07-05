Real Madrid's Italian coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has been chosen as the next head coach of Brazil's national team for the upcoming 2024 Copa America, according to a source at the Brazilian Football Federation.

This news comes after the federation's previous announcement that Fluminense's Fernando Diniz would take interim charge of the team.

With one season remaining on his contract with Real Madrid, Ancelotti will assume the reins of the Brazilian squad in time for the Copa America, set to be held in the United States in June 2024.

In doing so, he will make history as the first foreigner to guide Brazil in nearly six decades, breaking a long-standing tradition.

The last non-Brazilian coach of the national team was Argentine Filpo Nunez, who oversaw a single match in 1965.

Ancelotti, renowned for his illustrious coaching career, boasts an impressive array of accomplishments.

The 64-year-old maestro has triumphed in the UEFA Champions League on two occasions, both with AC Milan and Real Madrid.

His managerial prowess extends to domestic league success, having secured titles in England with Chelsea, in Germany with Bayern Munich, in France with Paris Saint-Germain, as well as with Real Madrid and AC Milan.

Ancelotti's arrival brings a wealth of experience and a winning mentality to the Brazilian squad.

Tite previously led Brazil's national team during the 2022 World Cup. However, following their quarter-final exit at the hands of Croatia, Tite stepped down from his role. Ramon Menezes has since been serving as interim coach.

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) had initially stated that Fernando Diniz would assume the position of head coach for the coming year. CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues expressed his confidence in Diniz's abilities, saying, "Fernando Diniz will lead the Brazilian team for a year, and I'm sure he will do it with great competence, as he has consistently demonstrated throughout his professional career."

Ecstatic about his appointment, Diniz expressed his gratitude, stating, "It is a dream, an honor, and a tremendous source of pride to serve the national team."

For the rest of this year, the 49-year-old Diniz will be responsible for guiding the Brazilian squad through the six South American qualifying games for the 2026 World Cup, including highly anticipated clashes against football powerhouses Argentina and Uruguay.

The campaign will kick off in September, with Brazil hosting Bolivia and then facing Peru in an away match.