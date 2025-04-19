Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has denied any rift with the club following their Champions League exit, asserting that discussions about his future will only take place at the end of the season.

Los Blancos were eliminated from Europe after a 5-1 aggregate defeat to Arsenal, with the Gunners securing a 2-1 victory at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Ancelotti, whose contract runs through 2026, has faced increased scrutiny amid Real Madrid's La Liga struggles, with the club trailing Barcelona ahead of next weekend's Copa del Rey final against their rivals.

The 65-year-old, however, maintains it is business as usual as Real Madrid prepares for Sunday's league game against Athletic Bilbao.

"Whoever is talking about a clash with the club or the president isn't telling the truth," Ancelotti said at a press conference.

"The truth is that these are the moments when the president shows me the greatest support – more so than when we are winning."

"This is the reality of the world we live in, where everything is questioned all the time."

Ancelotti added: "I have spoken to the club and the players, and we are all on the same page as far as fighting for the titles that are still on the table."

"We are all hurting, as are the fans, after being knocked out of such an important competition where the club has enjoyed great success in recent years. But these things happen in football. You can't win all the time."

"There is no conflict of any kind with the club, and there never has been, because we are all in the same boat – through the good and the bad."

"We have never had, and will never have, any kind of conflict. To say there has been a clash between the club and myself is not the case and is lying to people."

Ancelotti has again been linked with the Brazil national job but stressed there was "nothing to be said about it" at the moment as he remains fully focused at the Bernabeu.

"Anything can happen. We have to make an assessment for the future at the end of the campaign, or whenever it comes to a close," Ancelotti said.

"We are still competing for big trophies. We are in the fight for La Liga, we are in the Copa final next week, and then we have our first Club World Cup in June."

"Discussing this now isn't appropriate. Of course, we will discuss it at the end of the season. I don't want to talk about my future now."