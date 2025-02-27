Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has set off a storm in Spanish media with his candid remarks about Arda Güler, shifting blame to the young midfielder's inner circle amid ongoing debates over his limited playing time.

During a news conference on Feb. 25, Ancelotti dismissed the notion of an "Arda case" but subtly pointed fingers at those surrounding the 19-year-old Turkish talent.

"There is no 'Arda case,' but he spends a lot of time with other people. I don’t know if they share my views," the Italian tactician said.

His comments quickly became a focal point in Spanish sports media.

Unusual comments

Veteran journalist Manuel Bartolome Carreno, speaking on Cadena Ser’s "El Larguero," described Ancelotti’s words as "uncharacteristically direct."

"Ancelotti is implying that Arda is surrounded by people who aren’t helping him. That’s a clear message to both the player and his entourage – either they get it, or they will have to," Carreno said.

Real Madrid's Arda Guler reacts during the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg match against Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain, Feb. 26, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

Dani Garrido, another Spanish journalist on the program, pointed out that Güler had shined for Türkiye’s national team in the European qualifiers, enjoying widespread support back home. However, he stressed that breaking into Real Madrid’s attacking lineup remains a steep challenge.

"Ancelotti’s issue isn’t with Arda personally but with the pressure from his camp for more playing time," Garrido noted. "Ancelotti rarely sends such signals, so his reaction – so unorthodox for him – suggests he is genuinely frustrated."

Ancelotti scrutiny

Madrid-based sports daily Marca labeled Ancelotti’s remarks as "another lesson from the Italian," interpreting his words as a reminder that young players like Güler and Brazilian sensation Endrick need time to develop.

"Young players don’t gain experience overnight. It takes time," Marca reported, emphasizing Ancelotti’s long-standing philosophy of patience and gradual growth.

Similarly, AS noted that the 64-year-old coach adopted a "moralistic tone" when addressing the situation, delivering a pointed lesson to both Güler and Endrick. "If they don’t understand now, they need to," the paper quoted him as saying.

Ancelotti doubles down

In the same news conference, Ancelotti reaffirmed Real Madrid’s elite status and the challenges young players face in earning a spot.

"Real Madrid is the best team in the world, filled with top-level players. Everyone knows competition here is fierce," he said. "I want my players to be happy when they play, but those who want minutes must work hard and learn. I don’t spend much time with Arda."

However, his next words hinted at frustration. "He spends more time with others. I don’t know if they share my perspective. Are they aligned with me on what he needs to do? I don’t know. That’s a communication issue."