Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti praised Arda Güler's remarkable shot that hit the post in the closing minutes of the game against Osasuna, saying, "Only a great talent can do such a thing."

Ancelotti, speaking at a news conference after his team's 4-2 victory away to Osasuna, responded to a question about Arda Güler's shot, which excited football fans despite not resulting in a goal, after coming on as a substitute for Vinicius Junior in the 85th minute.

The Italian coach remarked, "Only a great talent can do such a thing. It doesn't matter that it did not result in a goal. For us, it was like a goal."

Describing Vinicius, who scored two goals and was the standout player of the match, as a "player who decides the outcome," Ancelotti said, "He is effective in every aspect of the game. He makes a difference. There is a lot of pressure on him, and he needs to control himself a bit more. But there is no need for many words; he played an extraordinary match."

Vinicius, who has been in the spotlight recently due to racist remarks, received a yellow card in the Osasuna match and will be suspended for the next match.

Meanwhile, Marca, who has been highlighting Güler's performance at Real Madrid, referred to the Turkish player as a "genius" and urged Ancelotti: "It is time to let us watch Arda for more than 5 minutes."