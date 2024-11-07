The Real Madrid camp is reportedly in unprecedented turmoil, with manager Carlo Ancelotti’s job hanging by a thread after a dismal 3-1 defeat to AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday, marking their second loss in the competition this season.

The home crowd at the Bernabeu voiced their frustration with loud boos at both half-time and full-time, reflecting the growing discontent as Ancelotti’s side endured a deserved defeat.

This loss follows a humiliating 4-0 drubbing by Barcelona just over a week ago, extending Real’s struggles at home.

Spanish outlet Marca reported that the mounting pressure from the fans could jeopardize Ancelotti's position, despite only five months having passed since he led the team to a La Liga and Champions League double.

However, at a club with such high expectations, fortunes can change rapidly.

Remarkably, fans began leaving the stadium with 10 minutes remaining, a sight rarely seen at the Bernabeu, given the club’s history of dramatic late comebacks.

But there was little belief in a turnaround against Milan or Barcelona, with the team’s performance failing to inspire any hope.

The situation has reached a tipping point, with the report from Carlos Carpio declaring a “state of crisis” for the European champions, citing a lack of footballing ideas, intensity, and attitude.

Once the fans lose faith in a manager, as the report notes, it's often a matter of time before changes are made.

Club president Florentino Perez is said to be weighing fan sentiment heavily when considering Ancelotti’s future.

One of the key issues at the club appears to be the integration of Kylian Mbappe into the squad, with fans growing frustrated not only with his lack of impact but also with Ancelotti’s continued reliance on him, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham, while younger talents like Arda Güler and Endrick are left on the sidelines.

Real Madrid's Arda Güler reacts during the Champions League match against Lille at the Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France, Oct. 2, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

Los Blancos now face a crucial match against Osasuna this weekend, with the team only three points ahead of them in the La Liga standings.

Ancelotti will need a strong performance, especially ahead of their Nov. 27 Champions League clash with Liverpool, who are the only team with a perfect record in the competition.

The pressure is mounting, and a bad result could spell the end for the manager.