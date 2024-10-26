Robert Lewandowski struck twice, and young sensation Lamine Yamal added another to spoil Kylian Mbappe’s first El Clasico, as Barcelona cruised to a commanding 4-0 victory over Real Madrid on Saturday.

Lewandowski opened the scoring in the 54th minute, slotting home a pinpoint pass from Barcelona’s rising star Marc Casado, before heading in his second just two minutes later, silencing the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Those were the 16th and 17th goals of the season for the Poland striker, taking his league-best tally to 14.

He also hit the post.

Yamal made it a rout in the 77th when the teenage phenom rifled a shot from an angle over goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

Raphinha joined the party in burgundy and blue when he broke free with Madrid pressing forward and chipped Lunin in the 84th.

Mbappe had a frustrating first game against Barcelona in a white shirt.

The French star was repeatedly caught offside by Barcelona’s synchronized back four and failed to beat second-choice goalkeeper Inaki Pena one-on-one with his team down two goals.

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick had a night to remember in his first official Clasico as the La Blaugrana coach.

The Catalans have opened a six-point lead at the top of La Liga over second-place Madrid after 11 rounds.