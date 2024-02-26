An exciting clash looms in the Turkish Cup quarterfinals as Ankaragücü and Fenerbahçe meet on Tuesday, reigniting their cup rivalry after 14 years.

The last time these two sides met in the Turkish Cup was during the 2010-2011 season.

Back then, in a group stage match on Nov. 9, 2010, Ankaragücü slammed the Yellow Canaries 4-2.

Now, meeting again in the cup, both teams will aim to knock each other out in a single-elimination format.

Fenerbahçe and Ankaragücü have crossed paths 16 times in the Turkish Cup, with their matchups always delivering intense competition.

Out of the 16 encounters, Fenerbahçe has claimed eight victories, Ankaragücü has won seven times and one match ended in a draw.

The rivalry between the two clubs in the Turkish Cup dates back a remarkable 60 years.

Their first cup encounter took place on March 25, 1964, at Ankara 19 Mayıs Stadium, where Ankaragücü emerged victorious with a 2-0 win, courtesy of goals from Turan Doğangün and Ertan Adatepe.

The two sides have faced each other nine times in elimination rounds of the Turkish Cup.

The Kadiköy side has advanced five times, while the squad from the capital has progressed four times.

Their last elimination match took place on Jan. 23, 2005, with Fenerbahçe securing a 3-2 victory in the 3rd round.

Fenerbahçe have lifted the Turkish Cup seven times, while Ankaragücü has claimed the trophy twice.

Fenerbahçe's most recent triumph came last season when they defeated Başakşehir.

Fenerbahçe's cup victories include wins over Altay (1967-1968), Bursaspor (1973-1974 and 2011-2012), Mersin İdmanyurdu (1982-1983), and Trabzonspor (2012-2013).

Ankaragücü, known as the "Cup Princes," clinched the trophy by defeating Altay (1971-1972) and Boluspor (1980-1981).