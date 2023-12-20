In a pre-training session statement, Ankaragücü coach Emre Belözoğlu addressed the recent turmoil surrounding the assault on referee Halil Umut Meler during their match against Rizespor in the Süper Lig's 15th week.

He expressed his regret over the incident, shedding light on the unfolding events and emphasizing his efforts to extend apologies to Meler post-match.

Belözoğlu, known for his spontaneous decisions in Turkish football, highlighted his unscripted approach to matches and embraced his reputation as a "bad boy" on the field.

Reflecting on the recent incident with referee Meler, he recounted his immediate response, expressing remorse and offering sincere apologies multiple times.

Acknowledging Meler's public statement, Belözoğlu lamented the situation, noting that the referee had been assigned to officiate 14 of his matches after the reported incident.

Belözoğlu questioned the fairness of placing blame on the club's president, emphasizing the need for a more comprehensive evaluation of referee assessments beyond individual incidents.

Addressing the personal aspect of the situation, Belözoğlu stressed the significance of family, expressing his best wishes for Meler's well-being and acknowledging the complexities of life.

He emphasized the need to move past the current narrative of victimhood in Turkish football and encouraged a collective effort to address issues transparently and constructively.

Belözoğlu also detailed his attempts to reach out to Meler's friends and family after the match, underscoring the challenges of managing public perception and dispelling misrepresentations.

He urged Turkish football to move away from exploiting victimization and focus on discussing the real issues affecting the sport.

In response to questions about Meler's mention of provocation, Belözoğlu asserted that he had not engaged in any provoking behavior during the match, calling for a fair and impartial review of the referee's own actions when watching recordings of his past games.

Regarding the comments about Rizespor coach Ilhan Palut, Belözoğlu clarified that approaching a colleague from the opposing bench was not the instinct of someone intending harm.

He explained that he intended to offer congratulations and express goodwill and emphasized his own agency in making decisions.

In a revealing move, Ankaragücü shared security camera footage from the corridor leading to the locker room after the match, capturing the moment when Belözoğlu approached Meler, offering a hug and engaging in a conversation.

Belözoğlu concluded by acknowledging his past mistakes and reaffirming his commitment to genuine dialogue and resolution in the face of challenging situations in Turkish football.