The World Ethnosport Union will host the 8th Ethnosport Forum from April 3 to 5, 2026, gathering global leaders, athletes, and experts to advance traditional sports and games as both cultural treasures and competitive platforms.

The forum reflects the organization’s commitment to tradition, respect, solidarity, and peace, aiming to safeguard intangible cultural heritage through sport.

This year’s edition focuses on shaping the vision for Ethnosports 2027, a major international multi-sport event designed to elevate traditional sports from local practices to globally recognized competitions.

Organizers aim to establish governance standards, competitive systems, and marketing frameworks while preserving the authentic cultural roots of these games.

Record participation is expected, with more than 15 sports and culture ministers, over 100 senior government officials, international delegations, member federation representatives, academics, researchers, and athletes.

Officials and participants from 29 countries are confirmed, reflecting the Union’s expanding global reach across its 27-31 member nations.

The forum serves as a strategic platform for dialogue, collaboration, and planning, enabling policymakers, practitioners, and scholars to refine the roadmap for the international development of traditional sports.

The program begins on April 3 with arrivals and preparatory meetings.

On April 4, the forum will open with a keynote address examining the global influence of multi-sport organizations, followed by a high-level Ministers Panel chaired by World Ethnosport Union President Necmeddin Bilal Erdoğan, where officials will discuss policy support for traditional sports.

The afternoon will feature parallel sessions covering organization and governance, sports and competition systems, and marketing and communication.

The day concludes with a World Ethnosport Union members’ meeting and a gala dinner.

April 5 will focus on communications strategies and public engagement, highlighted by the announcement of the Global Tradition Call and the official release of the Ethnosports 2027 Forum Declaration.

The event will also host the Traditional Sports Awards Ceremony, honoring leadership, sponsorship, academic contributions, and support for young and adult athletes.

The forum will close with remarks and an optional city tour showcasing Antalya’s cultural and historical heritage.

Discussions throughout will emphasize sustainability, international partnerships, funding models, and youth engagement, all while respecting the cultural authenticity of traditional games such as wrestling, archery, equestrian sports, and regional folk competitions.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Istanbul, the World Ethnosport Union promotes traditional sports as carriers of cultural identity and social values.

Its initiatives span local, national, and global levels, including festivals, championships, and UNESCO-related heritage efforts.

The annual Ethnosport Forum series has steadily grown in scale and influence, providing a platform for strategic planning and global networking.

President Necmeddin Bilal Erdoğan has championed international cooperation, advocacy, and the integration of traditional sports into global discourse.