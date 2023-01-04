Antalyaspor has requested the video assistant referee (VAR) logs from the 2-1 defeat to Fenerbahçe in the 17th week of the Spor Toto Süper Lig match.

On behalf of the Antalyaspor AŞ Board of Directors, a formal statement, titled "Darkness of Night," was released on the club's website and social media channels in response to the referee's decisions during the match against Fenerbahçe.

In a strongly worded statement released in response to the Fraport TAV Antalyaspor-Fenerbahçe match, which took place on Tuesday at Corendon Airlines Park Antalya Stadium, the former expressed their profound indignation at the mistreatment they had suffered at the hands of the official who presided over the tie.

Acknowledging incidences of injustice in Turkish football, such as the Sivas and Gaziantep tragedies, the Antalya upheaval on that day and the looming possibilities of further fracases, which could potentially cast a dark shadow over the future of the sport, Antalyaspor pointed out previous encounters with referee Kadir Sağlam.

The much-maligned referee was lambasted for issuing a red card to Sam Larsson in the fifth week's match against Kasımpaşa, resulting in the winger being suspended for a total of four matches.

Antalyaspor scathingly declared Sağlam to be an inexperienced referee who they felt had unfairly targeted Anatolian teams.

Amid Bünyamin Balcı's attack, there was a loud outcry concerning the referee's interference, which could have possibly resulted in a goal, as well as an apparent aiding of the Yellow Canaries' first goal.