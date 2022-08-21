Antalyaspor prevailed at home against reigning Turkish football champion Trabzonspor 5-2 in a Saturday Süper Lig match.

Brazilian midfielder Fernando scored from outside the penalty area to give a 1-0 lead to Antalyaspor in minute 14 at Corendon Airlines Park Antalya.

Before the break, U.S. forward Haji Wright was brought down in the box, awarding Antalyaspor a penalty kick.

Wright scored from the white spot to make it 2-0.

Trabzonspor's North Macedonian midfielder Enis Bardhi scored a low shot goal to make it 1-2 in injury time of the first half.

Bardhi leveled in the 73rd minute, scoring in the penalty area.

Eight minutes later, Antalyaspor's Gökdeniz Bayrakdar gave his side a 3-2 lead. Wright carried the ball to the penalty box on a counter-attack but Bayrakdar scored an open goal.

Trabzonspor took risks as it had a few men in its defense. Bayrakdar finished in the area after a through ball.

Wright added another goal after a solo effort for the victory.

It was a big loss for the 2022 Süper Lig winners.

With the win, third-placed Antalyaspor has six points from three matches.

Trabzonspor is sixth. It also racked up six points in the 2022-23 Süper Lig season.

Earlier Friday, Galatasaray toppled recently promoted Ümraniyespor 1-0 as French forward Bafetimbi Gomis rescued the Lions, scoring the winning goal in the 86th minute at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

Galatasaray is fifth as it has six points in the league led by Gaziantep, who bagged seven points.

Ümraniyespor has one point and is in the 14th position.