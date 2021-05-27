Prominent coach Antonio Conte left Serie A champion Inter Milan after reaching an agreement Wednesday to end his contract.

"FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent," Inter Milan said in a statement. "The Club would like to thank Antonio for the extraordinary work that he has done, culminating in Inter's 19th top-flight title. Antonio Conte will forever remain a part of our Club's history."

Conte, 51, was appointed manager in May 2019 and his team ended the 2019-2020 season in second place, one point behind Juventus.

Inter ended Juventus' league dominance this season with Conte at the helm, winning its first title since 2010.