Brazil's forward Antony will have to sit out of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru after being withdrawn from the Samba squad following assault allegations, as announced by the country's football confederation (CBF) in a statement on Monday.

The decision was taken after Brazilian media outlet UOL published allegations from Antony's ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin accusing him of physical assault.

Antony has denied any wrongdoing.

"Due to the facts that became public on Monday involving Manchester United striker Antony that need to be investigated, and in order to protect the alleged victim, the player, the Brazilian national team and the CBF ... (Antony) is withdrawn from the (squad)," the CBF said.

Antony denied the allegations on social media, adding that he could not give more details due to the police investigation.

"Since the beginning I have treated this matter with seriousness and respect, providing the necessary clarifications before the police authority," Antony said on Instagram.

"I can confidently state that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced and the others that will be produced demonstrate that I am innocent of the accusations made.

"I trust that the ongoing police investigations will demonstrate the truth about my innocence," he added.

A spokesperson for Brazil's Public Security Secretariat confirmed to Reuters that a police investigation was under way.

Manchester United were not immediately available to comment.

Brazil coach Fernando Diniz has called up Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus to replace Antony.

Brazil host Bolivia on Friday and visit Peru four days later as they get their World Cup qualifying campaign under way.