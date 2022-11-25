Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently sat down for an explosive interview with journalist Piers Morgan, did not pull any punches when he took the war to the Glazer family, the owners of Manchester United who are considering selling the club to the highest bidder in a move many have labeled as "damage control."

While the club's sale has been widely discussed in recent days, Apple has thrown its hat in the ring with a 5.8 billion pound ($7 billion) bid for the English club.

This staggering sum exceeds TL 130 billion and if Apple grabs the jackpot, it will renovate Old Trafford, the Red Devils' home stadium known as the "Theatre of Dreams."

An aerial view shows Old Trafford stadium, the home ground of Manchester United football team, Manchester, England, Nov. 23, 2022. (AFP Photo)

U.S. technology giant Apple has reportedly entered the race to acquire Manchester United after the Red Devils confirmed the sensational rumors that the biggest football club in the world is in fact up for sale in a statement released earlier this week.

Immediately following the announcement, the Daily Star reported that Apple, the biggest tech company in the world, may be interested in purchasing the team for an astounding 5.8 billion pounds.

The California-based technology firm has never previously expressed interest in investing in a sports club, but it is speculated that the commercial opportunities offered by United may be the primary factor in Apple's decision.

In early 2022, a consortium led by Todd Boehly gushed out 4.25 billion pounds to acquire Chelsea from Roman Abramovich and if Apple acquires Man U, it will be the most costly purchase for a football club in history.

One of the biggest issues anyone buying United will face is the club's iconic stadium, Old Trafford.

It is said that the stadium is in need of renovation in order to compete with the biggest clubs around the world but it appears that the development of the stadium will cost around 1.5 billion pounds.

United moved to the "Theatre of Dreams" in 1910 and the last time the stadium underwent renovation was between 2005-2006 when 8,000 seats were added.

Former Red Devil's skipper Gary Neville is one of those to have called for the stadium to get a much-needed upgrade.

"There was an idea from Old Trafford that they could rebuild the entire stadium and I was asked what I thought about it. I actually think it would be the right move," Neville wrote on Instagram in February.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is one of the high-profile candidates interested in having his name written in Old Trafford books.

Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla who recently purchased Twitter, joked on the social media platform last summer that he would buy Manchester United, and his post received over 800,000 likes.

Notorious mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor has also previously expressed interest in taking over the club.

The Irish star said, “To be honest, a conversation about Celtic came up first. Buying stock in Dermot Desmond. I'm definitely interested in acquiring a sports team at some point. Both Celtic and Man United are definitely the teams I like and I feel like I can do great things for the club."

Love for Glazer

In 2005 Joel and Avram Glazer bought the club but unfortunately, they have faced criticism from fans ever since.

The backlash against the American investment bankers' takeover of United was so great that some fans formed the breakaway club, FC United of Manchester, to protest.

Dissatisfaction with United's direction also led to a movement of fans wearing scarves depicting the club's original colors (green and gold), resulting in the staging of a series of protests both inside and outside Old Trafford.

A club statement released last Tuesday said the Glazer family and their company's board of directors had intentions to sell the club, stating: "The company's board of directors has taken a decision to sell Manchester United, one of the most successful and historical sports clubs in the world. The process of exploring strategic alternatives for the club will begin.”