Ronald Araujo rose highest to head Barcelona to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, stretching their La Liga lead over Real Madrid to seven points.

Real Madrid, coached by Alvaro Arbeloa, face city rivals Atletico Madrid later in a derby clash that could shape the title race.

Araujo powered in Joao Cancelo’s corner in the 24th minute at Camp Nou, a decisive moment in an otherwise tense contest in which goalkeeper Joan Garcia proved just as vital.

“We knew how important it was to win before the international break. We did, but we suffered more than we wanted,” Garcia told DAZN.

“They caused us problems, and we weren’t at our usual level on the ball. But we knew we had to win. What the other teams do is out of our hands.”

Hansi Flick’s side started sluggishly and were nearly punished early, but Garcia reacted sharply to deny Carlos Martin from close range, setting the tone for a resilient defensive display.

Recently called up by Luis de la Fuente to the Spain squad for upcoming friendlies, Garcia made several excellent saves to keep Rayo at bay, with the visitors dominant in the second half.

At the other end, Raphinha was guilty of wasteful finishing on several occasions. The winger scuffed wide after picking Pathe Ciss’s pocket and charging through on goal.

A few minutes later, Ciss appeared to bring down teenage star Lamine Yamal in the area, but the Barcelona player’s appeals were waved away by the referee.

Yamal’s superb outside-of-the-boot cross created another fine chance for Raphinha, but the Brazilian’s mis-hit effort was tipped over by Augusto Batalla.

Barcelona took the lead through Araujo’s header from Cancelo’s corner midway through the first half.

Araujo has not featured much since taking a mental health break late last year but came on as a substitute in Barcelona’s 7-2 Champions League rout of Newcastle in midweek.

With Eric Garcia rested because of a muscle issue, Flick started the Uruguay international at right back and was rewarded with what proved to be the winner.

Barcelona hold firm

The hosts came close to a second after the break, but Yamal dragged a low effort across the face of goal.

Rayo took control and began creating dangerous chances in search of an equalizer.

Joan Garcia denied Alvaro Garcia and then produced a spectacular save to push away Unai Lopez’s header.

Pacha Espino should have leveled for the visitors but, after beating Barcelona’s high line and staying onside, curled his effort over the bar.

Garcia pushed away a Jorge de Frutos drive before six minutes of stoppage time were added, but Barcelona held on.

“The second half was perfect, but we lacked the goal,” said Rayo coach Inigo Perez.

“(Joan Garcia) appeared at key moments when we might have been able to draw.”