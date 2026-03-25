Since Türkiye’s quarterfinal exit at the European Championship in Germany, national team midfielder Arda Güler has kept his sights firmly on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, describing the team’s mission as both focused and urgent.

Speaking at the TFF Hasan Doğan National Teams Camp and Training Facility on Wednesday ahead of Türkiye’s World Cup playoff semifinal against Romania at Beşiktaş Park, Güler emphasized the weight of the occasion.

“We’ve reached the matches we’ve been aiming for over the past two years. We’re concentrated, excited, and ready. Every single one of us shares the same dream: to play in the World Cup,” he said.

Acknowledging Romania’s strength and the significance of the fixture, Güler noted the tactical familiarity of their coach, who previously worked in Türkiye.

“Tomorrow will be a critical match for both countries. Since the European Championship, our single goal has been to reach the World Cup. We want to make our country proud,” he said.

The 21-year-old also expressed admiration for Romanian legend Gheorghe Hagi.

“I’ve watched his videos countless times. I hope tomorrow we deliver a memorable game. It won’t be easy. They’re playing for the World Cup just as we are. I don’t believe any team is a favorite in a one-off match; it’s all about who performs on the day,” he added.

Reflecting on his personal motivation, Güler linked the pursuit to Türkiye’s broader footballing ambitions.

“I wasn’t even born for the 2002 World Cup, but our journey begins tomorrow. Since our European Championship exit, we’ve been singularly focused on the World Cup. Playing at this level brings pressure, especially in one-off matches, but we are ready as a team. I want to be there individually as well,” he said.

Since Vincenzo Montella took charge of the national team, Güler believes Türkiye has laid a strong foundation. “I wish we could qualify without playoffs, but good things take time. Over the past two years, we’ve built consistency. Continuing this trajectory, we could become an even stronger footballing nation,” he added.

Turning to club form, Güler reflected on a spectacular long-range strike for Real Madrid against Elche. “It was a special goal. I had tried several times before without success. Scoring it brought me immense joy, and I hope we can witness more moments like that,” he said.

On the team’s potential, Güler expressed confidence in their collective strength. “With our squad quality and experience playing together, especially with many Galatasaray players, we can compete with any team. Two years of Champions League exposure and European experience have prepared us. As long as we play together, we can beat anyone,” he said.