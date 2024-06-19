The 2024 European Championship (Euro 2024) in Germany began with a series of historic firsts and records.

Held in Germany, Euro 2024 has been a thrilling spectacle right from the initial group matches, setting new benchmarks and delighting football fans worldwide.

Running until July 14, the tournament's opening matches did not disappoint, delivering excitement and unforgettable moments for the fans who have flocked to Germany from all over the globe.

Arda Güler breaks Ronaldo's record

Turkish sensation Arda Güler has been the talk of the town after his outstanding performance in the Crescent-Stars' pivotal 3-1 victory over newcomers Georgia.

Güler etched his name in history by scoring Türkiye's second goal against Georgia.

At just 19 years and 114 days old, he surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo's record, who scored at 19 years and 128 days old.

Germany's dominance in the opener

Germany set the stage on fire with the most lopsided victory in opening match history.

Florian Wirtz (C) of Germany celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 group A match between Germany and Scotland, Munich, Germany, June 14, 2024. (EPA Photo)

The "Panzer" crushed Scotland 5-1, making a significant mark in the tournament's annals.

Florian Wirtz, at 21 years and 42 days old, became the youngest player to score in an opening match and for Germany in a European Championship.

Nagelsmann: Youngest coach

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 group A match between Germany and Scotland, Munich, Germany, June 14, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

Germany's Julian Nagelsmann became the youngest head coach in tournament history, leading his team at 36 years and 327 days old, surpassing Srecko Katanec, who was 36 years and 333 days old when he coached Slovenia in Euro 2000.

Yamal: Youngest player

Croatia's Josko Gvardiol (L) in action with Spain's Lamine Yamal during the Euro 2024 group B match at the Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany, June 15, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

Spain's Lamine Yamal made history as the youngest player to appear in the tournament at 16 years and 338 days, taking over from Poland's Kacper Kozlowski, who played at 17 years and 246 days old.

Bajrami's lightning goal

Nedim Bajrami of Albania set a new record for the fastest goal in European Championship history, scoring against Italy in just 23 seconds.

Nedim Bajrami of Albania celebrates scoring the 1-0 during the UEFA EURO 2024 group B match between Italy and Albania, Dortmund, Germany, June 15, 2024. (EPA Photo)

The previous record was held by Russia's Dmitri Kirichenko, who scored in 67 seconds during Euro 2004.

Szoboszlai: Youngest captain

Dominik Szoboszlai (C) of Hungary in action against Ricardo Rodriguez (R) and Michel Aebischer of Switzerland during the UEFA EURO 2024 group A match between Hungary and Switzerland, Cologne, Germany, June 15, 2024. (EPA Photo)

Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai became the youngest captain in the tournament's history, leading his team against Switzerland at 23 years and 234 days old.

Ronaldo's sixth tournament

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal made history by playing in his sixth European Championship, a record-breaking achievement.

Portugal player Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the UEFA EURO 2024 group F match between Portugal and the Czech Republic, Leipzig, Germany, June 18, 2024. (EPA Photo)

He also holds records for the most appearances (26) and the most goals (14) in the tournament.

Pepe: Oldest player

Pepe of Portugal in action during the UEFA EURO 2024 group F match between Portugal and the Czech Republic, Leipzig, Germany, June 18, 2024. (EPA Photo)

Portuguese defender Pepe became the oldest player in European Championship history, playing against the Czech Republic at 41 years and 113 days, surpassing Hungary's Gabor Kiraly, who was 40 years and 86 days old.

Goal-filled matches

Turkish players celebrate after beating Georgia during the Euro 2024, group F match at the Dortmund BVB Stadion, Dortmund, Germany, June 18, 2024. (DHA Photo)

The first 12 matches across six groups produced 34 goals, averaging 2.84 goals per match, with a goal scored every 32 minutes.

Germany emerged as the top-scoring team in the opening matches, netting five goals against Scotland.

Record ticket demand

Euro 2024 has seen unprecedented ticket demand, with over 50 million applications, making it the most requested tournament in history.

Turkish fans await the start of a Group F match between Türkiye and Georgia at the Euro 2024 tournament, Dortmund, Germany, June 18, 2024. (AP Photo)

Approximately 2.3 million of the 2.7 million available tickets have been allocated for general sales and team supporters.