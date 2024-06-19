The 2024 European Championship (Euro 2024) in Germany began with a series of historic firsts and records.
Held in Germany, Euro 2024 has been a thrilling spectacle right from the initial group matches, setting new benchmarks and delighting football fans worldwide.
Running until July 14, the tournament's opening matches did not disappoint, delivering excitement and unforgettable moments for the fans who have flocked to Germany from all over the globe.
Turkish sensation Arda Güler has been the talk of the town after his outstanding performance in the Crescent-Stars' pivotal 3-1 victory over newcomers Georgia.
Güler etched his name in history by scoring Türkiye's second goal against Georgia.
At just 19 years and 114 days old, he surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo's record, who scored at 19 years and 128 days old.
Germany set the stage on fire with the most lopsided victory in opening match history.
The "Panzer" crushed Scotland 5-1, making a significant mark in the tournament's annals.
Florian Wirtz, at 21 years and 42 days old, became the youngest player to score in an opening match and for Germany in a European Championship.
Germany's Julian Nagelsmann became the youngest head coach in tournament history, leading his team at 36 years and 327 days old, surpassing Srecko Katanec, who was 36 years and 333 days old when he coached Slovenia in Euro 2000.
Spain's Lamine Yamal made history as the youngest player to appear in the tournament at 16 years and 338 days, taking over from Poland's Kacper Kozlowski, who played at 17 years and 246 days old.
Nedim Bajrami of Albania set a new record for the fastest goal in European Championship history, scoring against Italy in just 23 seconds.
The previous record was held by Russia's Dmitri Kirichenko, who scored in 67 seconds during Euro 2004.
Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai became the youngest captain in the tournament's history, leading his team against Switzerland at 23 years and 234 days old.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal made history by playing in his sixth European Championship, a record-breaking achievement.
He also holds records for the most appearances (26) and the most goals (14) in the tournament.
Portuguese defender Pepe became the oldest player in European Championship history, playing against the Czech Republic at 41 years and 113 days, surpassing Hungary's Gabor Kiraly, who was 40 years and 86 days old.
The first 12 matches across six groups produced 34 goals, averaging 2.84 goals per match, with a goal scored every 32 minutes.
Germany emerged as the top-scoring team in the opening matches, netting five goals against Scotland.
Euro 2024 has seen unprecedented ticket demand, with over 50 million applications, making it the most requested tournament in history.
Approximately 2.3 million of the 2.7 million available tickets have been allocated for general sales and team supporters.