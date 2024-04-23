Despite not finding the playing time he desires at Real Madrid, national footballer Arda Güler hasn't lost his zest.

Known as one of the most endearing figures in the Spanish team, Arda Güler treated his teammates at his home in Madrid to a barbecue and kebab feast.

With the help of chefs from the renowned Istanbul kebab restaurant Fiko, he provided a remarkable day for Real Madrid's international stars.

After the meal, Arda Güler even led his friends in a traditional dance.

Following Real Madrid's 3-2 victory over Barcelona in the 32nd week of La Liga, getting them one step closer to the championship, Federico Valverde and Brahim Diaz were amazed by the barbecue party at Arda Güler's home.

While the famous kebab chef Fiko personally prepared çiğ köfte (a traditional Turkish dish) for the players, he also had them taste his kebabs.

Arda Güler's family and close friends were also present at the gathering.