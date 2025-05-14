With Xabi Alonso all but confirmed as Carlo Ancelotti’s successor at Real Madrid starting in 2025-26, a new chapter begins in the Spanish capital – and Arda Güler may just be its central figure.

Once hailed as Türkiye’s golden boy, Güler’s journey from Fenerbahçe wonderkid to fringe figure at the Bernabeu has been marred by injuries and inconsistency.

But now, with Alonso taking the reins, the 20-year-old midfielder could finally find the system – and the trust – he’s long waited for.

Prodigy to bench-warmer

After snubbing a move to Barcelona, Güler arrived in Madrid in 2023 with a 20 million euro ($22.4 million) price tag, high expectations, and a Fenerbahçe highlight reel that screamed star potential.

Six goals, seven assists, and a flurry of dazzling touches had made him a national treasure.

But in the pressure-cooker of Madrid, promise alone was not enough.

A meniscus injury during preseason sidelined him for months.

When he returned, he found himself at the back of a talent-heavy queue – Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Kylian Mbappe all ahead.

Under Ancelotti, Güler saw more bench than ball: 575 minutes across 17 games, just six starts, and a lone goal – a defiant strike against Girona.

Despite Ancelotti’s verdict that Güler had quality but needed time, for the young Turk, that time felt like standing still.

Ironically, he flourished with Türkiye, logging near-identical minutes in just six national team matches.

Rumors of a loan to Bayer Leverkusen surfaced – Alonso was keen – but Güler declined. “I want to succeed at Real Madrid,” he reportedly told Alonso. That choice now looks prophetic.

Midfielder built for Alonso’s system

Güler’s style is less explosive winger, more cerebral conductor.

A left-footed creator with vision and velvet touch, he thrives in the half-spaces, threading passes and dictating tempo. He’s not chasing the byline – he’s orchestrating attacks.

Under Alonso, who transformed Leverkusen into one of Europe’s most fluid sides with a 3-4-2-1 setup, Güler’s traits align perfectly.

Vertical compactness, quick transitions, central progression – all hallmarks of Alonso’s blueprint. Güler fits like a glove as either a No. 10 or a deeper orchestrator. Fans on X already dub him “Madrid’s next maestro.”

Alonso’s track record helps: he turned Florian Wirtz into an elite attacker with a similar skill set. “Xabi sees Arda as a game-founder, not a winger,” one Turkish fan posted, reflecting frustration over Güler’s underuse during Ancelotti’s era.

Midfield makeover

With Toni Kroos having already left and Luka Modric nearing his career twilight, Güler is tipped to be the torchbearer.

Alongside Fede Valverde, who brings grit and dynamism, Güler is expected to helm the midfield in Alonso’s revamped engine room.

Sources say Alonso has long admired Güler – even pushing for his loan move last season.

Now with full access, he views the Turk as a cornerstone. “Arda will have the responsibility to order the team offensively,” a Spanish outlet reported, pointing to Alonso’s vision for the Club World Cup and beyond.

Steep climb, but clear skies ahead

Challenges remain as Madrid’s squad is aging in defense and overloaded in attack.

Alonso must manage egos, integrate young stars like Endrick, and establish tactical order. Güler must stay fit, adapt to high pressing, and prove he’s more than hype.

Still, the signs are promising.

He assisted in the Copa del Rey final and his recent showings have reignited buzz.

In Türkiye, where he’s already adored, hopes soar higher than ever. “Xabi’s arrival could change everything for Arda,” one newspaper proclaimed.

Time is now

The stars are aligning. A coach who believes in him. A system tailored to his strengths. A stage as grand as any in world football.

“Playing for Real Madrid isn’t the hardest part,” Güler once wrote. “The challenge is staying grounded.” As Alonso steps into the dugout and Güler takes center stage, Madridistas may soon witness the dawn of a new era – powered by Turkish flair and Basque precision.