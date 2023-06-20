The Turkish national football team soared to a 2-0 triumph over Wales in the fourth match of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Group D on Monday, with the emerging talent of Arda Güler stealing the spotlight at Samsun's Yeni 19 Mayıs Stadium.

The victory bolstered Türkiye's standing as they maintained their leadership in the group, soaring to an impressive 9 points.

Mehmet Umut Nayir's 72nd-minute strike gave the Crescent-Stars the much-needed breakthrough considering the solid wall the visitors had established.

The electrifying atmosphere intensified in the 80th minute as Arda Güler magnificently added another goal to secure Türkiye's well-deserved victory.

However, it was a match laden with VAR interventions and close calls.

Early in the game, Wales were close to breaking the deadlock as Johnson, positioned cleverly behind the defense, unleashed a potent shot from the right diagonal, narrowly missing the mark as the ball nestled into the side nets.

However, it was Türkiye who seized the lead in the ninth minute when Chris Mepham's unfortunate own goal gifted them an advantage.

Mehmet Zeki Çelik, utilizing his exceptional skill, redirected the ball that was hanging behind Merih Demiral's right-hand defense.

Nevertheless, after careful examination with the assistance of VAR, referee Fabio Maresca had to chop off the goal due to an offside infringement.

In the 17th minute, Wales were presented with an opportunity to level the playing field when they earned a free kick from the left diagonal just outside the penalty area.

Daniel James, launched the ball directly toward the goal, only to see it narrowly evade its intended destination.

As tensions mounted, Wales suffered a significant setback when Joe Morrell was given his marching orders in the 41st minute, reducing their squad to 10.

The first half concluded with both teams deadlocked in a goalless battle, setting the stage for an exhilarating second half.

In the 48th minute, Wales came close to leveling the scoreline with a free kick from the right diagonal outside the penalty area.

However, Türkiye's goalkeeper Mert Günok showcased his acrobatic abilities, denying Wilson's shot at the last moment.

Türkiye were awarded a penalty in the 63rd minute when Ferdi, orchestrating an attacking move from the right wing with a precision pass from Cengiz, inadvertently struck Ramsey's hand inside the penalty area.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu stepped up to take the penalty, but Wales' goalkeeper Danny Ward showcased his resilience and skill, denying Türkiye the chance to extend their lead.

In the 68th minute, Türkiye faced another setback as VAR intervened again.

Ferdi's shot, placed behind the defense by Cengiz Ünder, ricocheted off Ward before finding the back of the net through Mehmet Umut Nayir's powerful strike.

However, after a VAR review, the goal was disallowed as the ball made contact with Nayir's hand before crossing the goal line.

Nonetheless, Türkiye's relentless pursuit of victory bore fruit in the 72nd minute.

Barış Alper orchestrated a brilliant attacking move from the right wing, delivering a precise cross.

Despite the valiant intervention from the Welsh goalie, Ward, Nayir's header was too hot to handle giving the hosts the lead.

Undeterred, Türkiye continued to dominate the pitch, extending their advantage to 2-0 in the 80th minute.

Güler, positioned outside the penalty area, exhibited finesse and accuracy as he latched onto Orkun's pass and struck the ball with his left foot, leaving the Welsh goalkeeper helpless as the ball elegantly rippled the net.

As the final whistle echoed through the stadium, Türkiye basked in the glory of their hard-fought victory, emerging as the triumphant side, while Wales were left to ponder their missed opportunities.

National team manager Stefan Kuntz, reflecting on the game during the post-match news conference, expressed his gratitude to the people of Samsun for their unwavering support.

He acknowledged the incredible strength provided by the fans, emphasizing the need for humility in the face of their current group standing.

Kuntz further commended the collective efforts of the team, singling out young Güler's exceptional contribution and the invaluable support he received from the passionate supporters.

Kuntz downplayed speculation when questioned about his future with the national team, emphasizing his contractual commitment until June of the following year.

He attributed their success to the foundation they had laid, highlighting the occasional challenges they encountered, but expressed determination to continually improve and build upon their accomplishments.