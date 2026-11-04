Shakhtar Donetsk coach Arda Turan says facing Fenerbahçe has always brought him the greatest excitement of his football career, as he looks forward to meeting his close friend and former teammate Emre Belözoğlu in the UEFA Champions League.

Turan spoke warmly about the upcoming encounter with the Turkish club after Shakhtar's Matchday 4 defeat to Sporting CP, discussing both the challenge of facing an experienced Fenerbahçe squad and his personal relationship with their newly appointed coach.

The former Galatasaray star acknowledged that Fenerbahçe's experience could make the contest difficult for his relatively young Shakhtar side, but believes their energy and youth could help bridge the gap.

"Fenerbahçe are a very experienced team. Their players probably have thousands of international appearances between them, and matching that experience could be difficult for us. But perhaps we can compensate with our young players. They will also have the home advantage, so it will be a really difficult match for us," Turan said.

However, it was his relationship with Belözoğlu that provided the emotional centre of his comments.

The two share a long-standing friendship dating back to their playing careers, with Turan describing the former midfielder as an important figure in his life and someone he regarded as an idol.

"Emre Belözoğlu has a very important place in my life. At certain points during our playing careers, he was someone I looked up to. We have a friendship built on an older brother-younger brother relationship," he said.

"Facing him at Champions League level will be something we enjoy. Given the position I grew up playing in, I think it will be a particularly enjoyable match. It will be exciting because I want to change some things."

Turan also reflected on his competitive relationship with Fenerbahçe, shaped by his lifelong connection to Galatasaray and the intensity of the Istanbul derby rivalry.

Despite the fierce competition between the two clubs, he insisted that his feelings toward Fenerbahçe had never amounted to hatred, describing the rivalry as one of the biggest sources of motivation throughout his career.

"Since childhood, Fenerbahçe have been the team I most wanted to compete against. To be clear, I don't hate them. I have made comments about them, we have teased each other and competed, but I have never hated them," Turan said.

"They were one of the biggest reasons behind my competitiveness. I experienced the greatest excitement of my life playing against them."

The 39-year-old added that sharing the Champions League touchline with Belözoğlu would make the occasion particularly special, regardless of the result.

"What could be better than facing Emre abi in the Champions League and standing alongside each other on the touchline at Stamford Bridge?" he said.

"I don't know what the result will be, but I believe we will do everything possible to give people, young people and children an enjoyable match to watch."

Turan also wished Belözoğlu and his family well, underlining the affection that extends beyond their professional relationship.

"I wish him and his family all the best. It will be a magnificent match that we will both enjoy. Whatever the score, I will keep it as one of the most beautiful memories of my life," he added.