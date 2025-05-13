Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich on Monday delivered a list of 15,000 violent football fans to the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires ahead of this summer’s expanded FIFA Club World Cup.

Those listed will be barred from stadiums during the tournament.

Set to run from June 14 to July 13 in the United States, the competition will include Argentine giants Boca Juniors and River Plate among 32 clubs from around the world.

“The list includes more than 15,000 people who will be banned from stadiums. For us, this is extremely important because no violent person who has committed any crime in Argentine stadiums will be able to attend this sporting event,” Bullrich told reporters.

The list was compiled through the Tribuna Segura program, a tool that allows authorities to identify individuals banned from Argentine stadiums.

“Since the beginning of this government, Tribuna Segura has monitored more than 4 million people in 1,328 matches. We have detected 1,166 people with arrest warrants and have issued more than 40 administrative resolutions restricting entry to stadiums,” Bullrich added.

Boca Juniors are in Group C with Bayern Munich, Auckland City and Benfica, while River Plate are in Group E with Urawa Red Diamonds, Monterrey and Inter Milan.