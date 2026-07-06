The World Cup knockout stage shifts into high gear this Tuesday when reigning champions Argentina look to stave off a physical Egypt side while an unbeaten Colombia defense put their reputation on the line against Switzerland.

Argentina and Egypt head into Tuesday's last-16 clash with precious little time to recover after both endured punishing physical tests to open their knockout campaigns.

The defending champions, Argentina, needed extra time on Friday to edge past tournament debutants Cape Verde in a 3-2 thriller. Meanwhile, Egypt labored through a draining 120 minutes against Australia, ultimately advancing 4-2 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 deadlock.

The rapid turnaround has sparked serious recovery concerns, particularly for an Argentinian side whose previously flawless tournament run suddenly exposed glaring vulnerabilities.

Lionel Scaloni’s men struggled to dictate terms against Cape Verde, igniting an intense domestic debate over whether the performance was a minor speed bump or a blueprint for future opponents.

Former international striker Sergio Aguero voiced those anxieties on ESPN Argentina: "What worries me now is that there are only four days to rest, travel, many players were suffering from cramps, and now you play Egypt, who are also a very physically strong team. I think they have a little more quality at the front than Cape Verde."

Even legendary captain Lionel Messi admitted to feeling the physical toll, lamenting that Argentina were unable to execute their signature high press against Cape Verde.

Egypt, meanwhile, are likely to draw immense encouragement from how easily the South Americans were rattled.

The North Africans have leaned heavily on rigid defensive organization while unleashing Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush on lightning-fast counterattacks.

However, Egypt’s ambitions rest on the health of Salah, who carried a hamstring concern into the Australia match and appeared visibly reluctant to operate at top speed.

Despite the pressure, Argentina are publicly maintaining a composed, respectful front. "It will be a very difficult match," midfielder Leandro Paredes insisted.

"We are at the elite level of football and all national teams are very good and physical," he said.

Switzerland's Breel Embolo (C) gets slapped by his teammates during a Switzerland training session at the National Soccer Development Center in Vancouver, Canada, July 5, 2026. (EPA Photo)

Swiss face stingy Colombia

While the battle in Atlanta centers on physical recovery, the showdown at Vancouver’s BC Place is a pure clash of styles. Colombia have conceded just a single goal all tournament, but their suffocating backline faces its ultimate litmus test against Swiss prodigy Johan Manzambi.

Manzambi began the competition as a bench option against Qatar. However, after an explosive two-goal cameo in a 4-1 thrashing of Bosnia, he has forced his way into the heart of Murat Yakın’s frontline, racking up three goals and two assists. Manzambi most recently manufactured an assist for Breel Embolo during a comfortable 2-0 last-32 victory over Algeria.

"From the first day, he was a special player, a valuable player ... he's improving from game to game, and he's very dangerous for every attack," Swiss manager Yakın said of his young star.

"Besides the fact that he brings out the quality of the other players on the pitch, he's also very humble, he works cleverly and is team-oriented. It's a great pleasure to see him play like that. And of course, if he helps the team to win, then it's even nicer," he said.

The Swiss possess a devastating attacking quartet. Manzambi, Embolo, Dan Ndoye, and Ruben Vargas have combined to score eight of Switzerland's nine goals in North America.

They enter Tuesday exceptionally fresh, but Colombia present a far more intimidating collective unit than Algeria did.

The South Americans remain unbeaten, flawlessly blending emotional intensity, raw pace, and attacking flair with a disciplined, fiercely physical defense that chokes out spaces in midfield.

Swiss midfielder Ardon Jashari acknowledged that his side must brace for a relentless tactical war: "I think Colombia is for sure a different style of play to how they play football – they will play emotional football, but also very intensive and straightforward. We have to be prepared for that, because I think this will be a very strong collective opponent."

To break through, Switzerland will rely heavily on Manzambi to spearhead their transitional play, hoping his penetrating direct runs can finally unlock the tournament's most stubborn defense.