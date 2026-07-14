Argentina stand just one victory away from reaching a second straight FIFA World Cup final, but England believe their long wait for global glory could finally end when the old rivals renew one of football's most storied rivalries in Wednesday's semifinal.

The showdown marks the nations' first World Cup meeting in two decades, reviving a fixture that has produced some of the tournament's most unforgettable moments.

While England are chasing their first World Cup final appearance since lifting the trophy on home soil in 1966, defending champions Argentina arrive with history firmly on their side, having never lost a World Cup semifinal.

England's rise under Thomas Tuchel has continued the progress established during Gareth Southgate's tenure. The Three Lions have now reached their fourth major tournament semifinal since 2018, matching the total they had achieved throughout the rest of their football history.

The road to Atlanta, however, has been anything but convincing.

England labored through the group stage before edging tournament surprise package DR Congo in the knockout rounds.

A thrilling victory over Mexico injected fresh belief before Jude Bellingham once again rescued the Three Lions, scoring twice as England recovered from an early deficit to defeat Norway after extra time.

Despite winning four consecutive matches while scoring at least two goals in each, defensive frailties remain a concern. Tuchel openly admitted he was dissatisfied with his team's performance against Norway, suggesting England will need a far sharper display against the reigning world champions.

History also adds another compelling chapter to the encounter.

The rivalry is forever linked to Diego Maradona's unforgettable performance in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal, featuring both the infamous "Hand of God" goal and his stunning solo effort. Twenty years earlier, England had defeated Argentina on their way to winning the World Cup at home.

Overall, England have lost only two of the previous 14 meetings between the countries and claimed the most recent victory in November 2005 through goals from Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney.

Argentina, meanwhile, have once again demonstrated why they remain one of international football's most resilient tournament teams.

Lionel Scaloni's side survived a series of demanding knockout matches to keep their title defense alive. After overcoming stubborn resistance from World Cup debutants Cape Verde, Argentina produced one of the tournament's greatest comebacks against Egypt.

Trailing 2-0 with only 11 minutes remaining, the South Americans mounted a remarkable fightback before eventually winning the dramatic contest.

The quarterfinal against Switzerland proved equally taxing. After another fiercely contested match, Julián Álvarez settled the contest in extra time with a spectacular strike against a Swiss team reduced to 10 men.

The victory extended Argentina's winning streak to 13 matches dating back to last September, leaving the defending champions only two wins away from capturing a fourth World Cup title.

Although many members of the squad that lifted the trophy in Qatar are now older, Argentina continue to combine technical brilliance with relentless determination. The attack has remained particularly impressive, scoring three goals in each of their last four matches and totaling 17 goals during this World Cup, just one shy of the national record of 18 established in the inaugural tournament in 1930.

Lionel Messi remains at the center of everything Argentina do.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner leads the Golden Boot race with eight goals despite missing two penalties and continues to produce decisive moments. His assist against Switzerland gave him double-digit goal contributions in consecutive World Cups, further strengthening an already extraordinary international legacy.

Scaloni must now choose whether Julian Alvarez or Lautaro Martinez partners Messi in attack after both forwards scored during the quarterfinal victory. Thiago Almada impressed from the bench, though Leandro Paredes could retain his place to provide additional defensive stability in midfield.

Victory would also elevate Scaloni into rare company, making him just the seventh coach to guide a nation into multiple World Cup finals, alongside fellow Argentine Carlos Bilardo.

England enter the semifinal with several selection concerns.

Right back remains an area of uncertainty after Jarell Quansah's suspension, while Reece James may not be fit enough to start. Djed Spence could return to the lineup, although Ezri Konsa is another option after filling the role recently. John Stones is expected to continue alongside Marc Guehi in central defense.

Jordan Henderson is unavailable after undergoing wrist surgery following an injury suffered against Mexico, while Declan Rice is racing to recover after illness hampered his performance against Norway.

Harry Kane is set to earn his 121st England cap, moving past Wayne Rooney as the country's most-capped outfield player. Only goalkeeper Peter Shilton, with 125 appearances, has represented England more often.

England's Harry Kane (C) stands with his teammates during the 2026 World Cup quarterfinal match against Norway at Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, U.S., July 11, 2026. (AA Photo)

Kane and Bellingham have carried England's attack throughout the tournament. Bellingham has scored twice in each of his last two matches, bringing his World Cup tally to six alongside his captain as both continue to chase Messi in the race for the Golden Boot.

Away from the pitch, Argentina's march to the semifinals has also been accompanied by mounting scrutiny over officiating.

The quarterfinal victory over Switzerland reignited criticism after Breel Embolo received a second yellow card for simulation following VAR intervention, a decision Swiss coach Murat Yakin labeled unacceptable.

The controversy has intensified debate over FIFA's expanded VAR protocols, particularly a new procedure allowing officials to correct mistaken identity while also altering the underlying decision.

Former FIFA referee Christina Unkel questioned whether the new protocol has gone too far.

"I don't think it should have been applied in the first place. It was too broad," Unkel told Reuters.

"And where I'm struggling with it is we're not just changing who gets the card. We're changing the underlying decision from a free kick going this way to saying it's actually a decision completely opposite way. That is where we are officially entering the re-refereeing area that VAR has been trying to avoid."

The latest controversy has fueled online accusations that Argentina have benefited from favorable officiating, with critics reviving the nickname "VARgentina."

FIFA referred Reuters to previous comments from refereeing chief Pierluigi Collina, who rejected allegations of bias following Argentina's earlier knockout victory over Egypt.

Unkel said she did not believe the refereeing in Argentina's previous matches had been poor but acknowledged that confidence in officiating has deteriorated throughout the tournament.

"I think fan confidence is completely eroded right now," she told Reuters. "I've covered major tournaments as both a referee and an analyst, and I have never seen this level of discussion, not just on social media."