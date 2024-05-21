Argentina announced a 29-man squad on Monday, headlined by talisman Lionel Messi, for their final friendlies ahead of the Copa America. Notably absent is forward Paulo Dybala, sidelined due to injury struggles.

The team will take on Ecuador at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 9, followed by a match against Guatemala at Commanders Field in Washington five days later.

Coach Lionel Scaloni will need to trim the roster by three players to comply with CONMEBOL's 26-man limit for the Copa America, which kicks off on June 20.

In addition to Messi, Angel Di Maria, Nicolas Otamendi, and other players who won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Scaloni has included youngsters Leonardo Balerdi, Valentin Barco, Alejandro Garnacho, and Valentin Carboni.

AS Roma forward Dybala is the big absentee after several injuries that have ruled him out of previous internationals.

Argentina kicks off their Copa America campaign against Canada on June 20, faces Chile five days later, and Peru on June 29. The tournament in the United States runs until July 14.

Argentina squad:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Geronimo Rulli (Ajax), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique de Marseille), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Lucas Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Marcos Acuña (Sevilla), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Valentin Barco (Brighton)

Midfielders: Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Leandro Paredes (Roma), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur), angel Di Maria (Benfica), Valentin Carboni (AC Monza)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Julian alvarez (Manchester City)