A Colombian TV cameraman claims Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez "slapped" him following Colombia's 2-1 victory in a World Cup qualifier.

Jhonny Jackson told local media that he approached Martinez at the final whistle in Barranquilla, where the goalkeeper was greeting another player.

Video footage shows Martinez, known to Argentines as "Dibu," hitting the camera, causing it to jolt and fall to the ground.

"Out of the blue, he slapped me," Jackson told RCN Deportes on Wednesday. "I felt angry, very angry. I was working, just like he was. He was playing, and I was shooting with my camera."

He also sent a message to Martinez: "Dibu, my brother, how are you? I am Jhonny Jackson, the cameraman you assaulted in the match against Colombia. I wanted to tell you it’s all good, my brother. Everyone has lost a match in their life. This defeat clearly meant a lot to you. But look ahead, Dibu."

Jackson works for a company that delivers footage to Caracol Television and RCN Deportes.

Footballers have been suspended from games in similar situations, and Colombia's association of sports journalists, known as ACORD, wants FIFA to do the same. Its president, Faiver Hoyos Hernández, said in a statement that Martinez attacked freedom of expression.

"As the journalistic authority in this country, ACORD wants FIFA to issue an exemplary sanction against Mr. Emiliano 'Dibu' Martinez, who is no role model for new generations," the statement said.

Martinez and South American soccer body CONMEBOL did not comment.

Argentina leads South American World Cup qualifying with 18 points after eight matches, two points ahead of Colombia. All teams have two more qualifying matches next month. The top six teams will earn automatic spots at the 2026 World Cup.